‘Love Is Blind’ star Chelsea Blackwell says she’s apologized to Megan Fox for viral comments

“Love Is Blind” contestant Chelsea Blackwell on the sixth season recently revealed that she has apologized to Megan Fox for comments she made on the Netflix show.

The reality star told Entertainment Tonight in an article published Thursday that he contacted Fox after comparing himself to the “Transformers” actor during a taping of the show.

Blackwell told fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell, whom she was dating in the show’s “pods”, that she has been told she looks like Fox – although she said she did not notice the resemblance herself. Presnell, who had not yet seen Blackwell in person, seemed excited about the celebrity lookalike conversation.

“I contacted her (Fox) and I said, ‘I’m sorry I did this to you,'” Blackwell told ET. She added, “I’m just waiting for Megan to respond.”

Netflix’s early Valentine’s Day gift to you: the first trailer for Love Is Blind Season 6 is here! Get your pod ready for February 14th 💞 pic.twitter.com/iDyLcHbZ2M – Netflix (@Netflix) 23 January 2024

In reality dating shows, strangers initially communicate through a wall in rooms called pods to decide whether they want to get engaged. Couples who become engaged then meet face to face and spend time together before they ultimately decide whether or not to get married at the altar on their wedding day.

Blackwell’s comments about Fox’s appearance went viral on social media after the show’s first six episodes premiered on Valentine’s Day. Many people shared their thoughts – including many hard feelings – Regarding the contestant’s statements.

After Presnell proposed to Blackwell on the show, she said in a confessional that she thought her co-star was “definitely concerned about how she looks.”

“At the end of the day it doesn’t really matter, I’m very attracted to her. I can work with her,” he said after meeting her for the first time.

Blackwell has since responded to the moment going viral on TikTok.

She posted a video asking people who had told her she looked like Fox to “come forward.”

“Please, I’m begging you,” she said, laughing.

