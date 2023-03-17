Love was unleashed on Oscar night

The night that celebrates the Seventh Art is also marked by romantic moments between Hollywood stars. The 95th edition was no different and love ran wild on Oscar night.

One of the most beautiful couples is, without a doubt, the one that joins the mannequin Kaia Gerber, 21 years old, and the actor Austin Butler, 31, nominated for Best Leading Actor for his portrayal of Elvis. Throughout the ceremony, the couple exchanged passionate glances and gestures.

At 49 years old, the model Heidi Klum found love again next to the musician Tom Kaulitz33, and starred in passionate kisses that stole the attention of photographers.

Casey Affleck, 47 years old, he was at the Oscars ceremony with his girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, 24, whose relationship began more than a year ago. In a gesture of affection, the actress arranged her boyfriend’s bow before the usual photo on a night marked by glamour.

Adam Levineaged 43, and Behati Prinsloo, of 34, seem to have overcome the recent crisis in the marriage caused by the alleged betrayal of the lead singer of Maroon 5 during the last pregnancy of the model. The couple, who have been together since 2014, appeared on the champagne carpet in an atmosphere of inspiring passion.

At age 21, Billie Eilish, whose maxi dress caused a lot of talk, showed her happier and more romantic side next to her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, of 31. The singer and the rapper noticed by your look gothic on after party from the vanity fair.

Kate Bosworth40 years old and justin long 44, have been together for over a year, but chose after party from the vanity fair for the first appearance at a public event. And they starred in some of the most romantic moments of the night. The actress’s spectacular ring was also visible, a good indicator that the wedding could be close.

Photo Getty Images

Married for three years, Julia Garner, 29 years old, protagonist of the series “Ozark”, and the musician Mark Foster, of 39, revealed a very special chemistry and were among the most passionate of the night.

After announcing her engagement a few weeks ago during a tour of Disneyland, in Orlando, the actress Rebel Wilsonaged 43, and designer Ramona Agruma37, couldn’t be more in love and the award for the best kiss of the night went to them,

Married for almost eight years, Sofia Vergara50 years old and Joe Manganiello, 46, seem as in love as the first day. The actor was always very attentive and affectionate with his wife, who was, as always, stunning in a sequined dress.

Just married, Rita Ora, 32 years old, and New Zealand actor, director and producer Taika Waititi, of 47, show that passion is in the air and they exchanged passionate kisses in front of the photographers’ lenses.

Another very beautiful couple, Miranda Kerr It is Evan Spigel. The 39-year-old Australian model and the 32-year-old businessman were not only the most passionate but also the most fun. The couple didn’t want to miss the opportunity to enter the spectacular photo booth set up for the event to take a unique photo.