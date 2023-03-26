After Selena Gomez went to social media to ask her followers and fans to stop chasing Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, the model also went to Instagram to publicly thank the actress for her words and support, after receiving death threats and hateful comments on the Internet.

Through the stories Hailey broke the silence about the alleged fight between her and Gomez and confirmed that the two talked, with the aim of making the haters stop chasing her.

Hailey said in the post, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out as she and I have been discussing over the last few weeks how to get past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” she began by saying.

“The last few weeks have been really tough for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this that it’s extremely hurtful,” Hailey continued.

“While social media is an amazing way to connect and build community, moments like this just create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

“Things can always be taken out of context or interpreted differently than intended. We all need to be more careful about what we post and what we say, myself included. In the end, I believe that love will always be greater than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity for us to meet with more empathy and compassion,” concluded Hailey.

Both Hailey and Selena lamented that there are trolls and haters on social media instigating and perpetuating fights between them, something they guarantee does not exist.

Instagram / Stories / @HaileyBieber

Instagram / Stories / @SelenaGomez

All the chaos between Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber ended up getting an extra chapter, but this time full of peace. During the morning of this Friday, March 24, the singer shared in her stories a message written to her fans on her social networks and opened her heart, asking them to stop the attacks against the model:

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me to say that she has been receiving death threats and a lot of negative and hateful messages. This is not what I stand for. Nobody should have to experience hate or bullying. I have always stood for kindness and I really want this all to end.”

The attacks against Hailey started from the beginning of her relationship with Justin, and in recent weeks, the attacks have increased due to the hints that were exchanged between them and Kylie Jenner, all because Selena became the most followed woman on Instagram and surpassed her sister by Kim Kardashian.

WEDDING DRESS

Selena Gomez surprised her fans by being photographed looking beautiful aboard a wedding dress. But the play was part of a scene related to the third season of his series “Only Murders in the Building“, from Star+. On the show her character Mabel supposedly gets married.

The singer was spotted in the dress while filming a scene in New York City.

She was joined by co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin as she ran out of the Arconia building and into a taxi together.

Selena Gomez shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the recordings and commented:

“I don’t have subtitles. Just a normal day at work. @onlymurdershulu.”

The third season of “Only Murders in the Building” will be star-studded with Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd among other actors joining the cast. The premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced.

Instagram / @selenagomez

THIRD SEASON

The next season of the series Selena Gomez on the Star+ platform, “Only Murders in the Building” will feature a strong cast: Meryl Streep joins the third season of the suspense series, which at the end of the second, already showed that the actor Paul Rudd will also continue on the program.

Selena Gomez revealed the exciting news to Streep fans in a video on TikTok, where the entire cast appears happily on the set of the series.

Selena, who filmed the clip, wrote: “Meet our new and returning crew! Excuse me while I scream into a pillow.”

In the video, the singer comments: “Hey guys, we’re on set. What are we filming? Third season. The gang is back, hooray! Could this honestly get any better?” she questions her.

She then says, “Oh, wait” and speaks to Paul Rudd, who joined the cast at the end of season two. So he says, “Well, I think I could do a little better.”

Then Meryl appears from behind Steve Martin, on a couch.

Details about Meryl’s role or how often she’ll appear on the show are still unknown at this time.

A season 3 release date has yet to be revealed, but season 1 premiered in August 2021 and season 2 premiered in June 2022. If theories are correct, the heartwarming comedy will return sometime this summer.

