Loved and controversial! Everything Anitta conquered before 30

Remember the achievements and controversies of Poderosa, a hit machine!

If anyone is conquering the music world right now, it’s Anitta, who turned thirty in 2023! In just over 10 years of career, the funk artist has gone from being a humble girl from the favela to becoming a global superstar. Also a businesswoman, the polyglot singer sought and achieved fame precisely for being herself, which led her to impressive achievements.

From making history by becoming the first solo Latin artist to debut at number one on Spotify, to performing during the Olympics and collaborating with big-name artists such as Madonna and Cardi B, as well as becoming the first Brazilian artist to take home a statuette of the Video Music Awards, nobody holds Anitta!

In 2022, Poderosa was also elected the Favorite Female Latin Artist at the American Music Awards, apart from the first Grammy nomination, the most important award in the music industry, which she won!

But do you remember the singer’s ups and downs to reach stardom? Do you want to know the whole truth about the Girl from Rio who has made the world dance with her sound, which mixes funk, pop and reggaeton?

In the gallery, see everything Anitta achieved before turning 30!

