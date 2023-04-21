Loved and controversial! Everything Anitta conquered before 30

Remember the achievements and controversies of Poderosa, a hit machine!

Loved and controversial! Everything Anitta conquered before 30

If anyone is conquering the music world right now, it’s Anitta, who turned thirty in 2023! In just over 10 years of career, the funk artist has gone from being a humble girl from the favela to becoming a global superstar. Also a businesswoman, the polyglot singer sought and achieved fame precisely for being herself, which led her to impressive achievements.

From making history by becoming the first solo Latin artist to debut at number one on Spotify, to performing during the Olympics and collaborating with big-name artists such as Madonna and Cardi B, as well as becoming the first Brazilian artist to take home a statuette of the Video Music Awards, nobody holds Anitta!

In 2022, Poderosa was also elected the Favorite Female Latin Artist at the American Music Awards, apart from the first Grammy nomination, the most important award in the music industry, which she won!

But do you remember the singer’s ups and downs to reach stardom? Do you want to know the whole truth about the Girl from Rio who has made the world dance with her sound, which mixes funk, pop and reggaeton?

humble beginning

Anitta, the pseudonym of Larissa de Macedo Machado, was born in Rio de Janeiro on March 30, 1993. She was raised by her mother in the lower-class neighborhood of Honório Gurgel. Her brother, Renan Machado, acts as her artistic producer. She also has an older half-brother on her father’s side.

Music is a true passion

Since childhood, Anitta’s true passion has always been music. At the age of eight, she began singing in her local church choir. She later earned a degree in business administration, but she never stopped singing.

first recognition

As a teenager, she began posting YouTube videos of herself performing. Videos of her were noticed by producers, and at age 17, she won the Music Breakthrough Award. This led to her landing her first record deal.

Anita, the singer

Anitta’s artistic name was inspired by the character Anita, from the Globo miniseries ‘Presença de Anita’ (2001). She liked the lead role because the character managed to be feminine and sexy without being vulgar.

initial success

Thanks to her contract with Warner Music Group in 2013, she had her true turning point. Her first singles, ‘Meiga e Abusada’ and ‘Show das Poderosas’, made her a national success.

national boom

By 2014, she had already released two albums, but it was her third studio album, ‘Bang!’ (2015), which turned her into a superstar.

Rio 2016 Olympic Games

The success of his album ‘Bang!’ earned him an invitation to perform alongside Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

a polyglot artist

Singing in English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese, Anitta crossed borders with the help of her talent for languages.

international collaborations

Since her international career took off, Anitta has collaborated with artists such as Maluma, J Balvin, Madonna, Cardi B and other great musicians.

nothing to hide

The Brazilian pop star has been open about her sexuality since the beginning of her career. Often joking, she says: “I change boyfriends like changing underwear”. Anitta identifies as bisexual.

mix of genres

Combining the rhythms of her funk roots with pop, Anitta’s music speaks to people around the world. Her success with the reggaeton style has also helped her gain recognition in Spanish-speaking countries.

breaking records

In 2022, with her hit ‘Envolver’, Anitta became the first solo Latin artist to reach number one on the music streaming platform Spotify.

Netflix

She has two documentary series on Netflix, ‘Vai Anitta’ (2018) and ‘Anitta: Made in Honório’ (2020). Both are about life and her achievements.

Wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Brazil’s biggest global pop star, Anitta received her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds New York. The wax sculpture was unveiled in 2022.

Met Gala guest

Anitta attended her first Met Gala in 2021. She returned in 2022, wearing a stunning purple Moschino dress, decorated with pearls.

Talking about endometriosis

In July 2022, the singer had surgery to treat endometriosis. The symptoms of the disease had plagued her for years. She shared a variety of before and after photos on social media, encouraging others to speak openly about their issues with the condition.

Sincere about plastic surgery

One thing is for sure, Anitta lives without excuses. She doesn’t hide the fact that she’s had a lot of work done on her face and body, including, rhinoplasty, jaw reshaping, multiple breast reductions,
breast implants, lip fillers and much more.

Appearances at fashion weeks

From New York to Milan and Paris, Anitta can be spotted at all the main fashion week events. Poderosa was spotted here at the Givenchy Fall/Winter collection show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2022.

Success at Coachella

The star was the first female solo artist from Brazil to perform at Coachella. Anitta made her debut in 2022, performing twice at the renowned festival. She also brought surprise guests: Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and Diplo.

Close to its origins

Even with all her international success, Anitta still remembers where she came from. The artist returns to Brazil frequently, whether to make music, meet her family or develop other business ventures.

everyone has flaws

Her fans love her sincerity and the way she exposes herself in first person about her own flaws. However, she has already been heavily criticized for not taking a public political position on the 2018 elections and on President Jair Bolsonaro’s first two years in office. The singer responded at the time that she had yet to develop a true fact-based political awareness.

She has become more politically active

However, in recent years, his attitude has changed. And she has been very open about educating herself on issues like Brazilian politics and history. Anitta began to publicly defend the LGBTQ community, expose racial inequality and speak out against the deforestation that has been happening in Brazil.

she is aryan

The singer was born under the sign of Aries. Described by astrologers as determined, courageous and intense, the star couldn’t have been born under any other sign!

Huge fan of Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey was her first musical reference. When she was a child, Anitta put on the diva’s songs to learn to sing. The stars randomly met in 2019 while skiing in Aspen.

Her first kiss was at age 10

His first kiss was at a very young age. The star was told by her friend that the boy she liked was waiting for her near the school wall. And Anitta wasted no time.

Dance is not something new

Anitta has been doing killer choreography for many years. Until 2008, the star was a dance teacher for seniors and beginners in her homeland, Rio de Janeiro.

She played in 2021 in Times Square

Anitta performed at the traditional New Year’s Eve party held in Times Square in 2020. She was the first Brazilian to participate in the celebration.

The star is a Candomblé practitioner

For many years, Anitta has been practicing Candomblé, an Afro-Brazilian religion that mixes several traditional West African religions with Christianity.

She has already ventured into acting

Anitta has also made some appearances in the acting area. She has four Brazilian films and a soap opera under her belt. Hollywood get ready!

international recognition

In 2022, Anitta became the first Brazilian artist to win an award at the Video Music Awards!

Favorite Latin Artist at the American Music Awards

In November 2022, the star snatched the Favorite Female Latin Artist award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A Poderosa, who still had an epic performance at the event, competed with none other than Becky G, Kali Uchis, Karol G and Rosalía.

