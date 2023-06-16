Lowland 2023 Presents Theater Program and Science Program

In addition to music, there is always much to experience in the Lowlands, including theater and science. Let yourself be carried away by Juliet By Circumstances and Ghetto Funk Collective, among others, or take a look at Mugenmagnet in Science Park.

Lowlands is more than just music. There is a full comedy program, you can eat very well, go to the sauna, and also go shopping. What definitely shouldn’t be missed is theater and science. In the Lowlands Science Labs, next to Alpha, research is done on a variety of issues and you can even gain some knowledge before visiting Billie Eilish. You can also visit Juliet for various theater and dance performances full of emotion and beautiful stories.

theater program

This year the choice of theater is again huge and the program very diverse. For example, visit Theater Ostpool – De Banana Generation, which tells a story of what it’s like to be different and yet Dutch. Or take a look at Sally Dance Company Maastricht – God is a DJ. A performance that takes the club experience to the theatre. This year again there will be some interactive workshops. You can also indulge in a Bollywood dance workshop by choreographer and Bharat Natyam expert Pritima K Devashree on Saturday mornings at 12:30. In addition, Hang Youth’s front man Abel van Gijlswijk will also come with his tour ‘AABZ’23 Tour: Rebranding Anarchism’. What can you expect from it? Monologue and musical performance about the capitalist system. Check out the full lineup below:

science program

In addition to theatre, you can also play the role of guinea pig again this year at Lowlands 2023. This year there are no less than 14 Lowlands Science studies you can take part in. These studies are from various scientists, universities and institutes. At the National Science Agenda’s Culinary Cellular you can have a go at making and tasting your own ‘food of the future’, a meal from plant and animal cells. You can even find out which music makes your heart beat faster. Amsterdam UMC’s Listen to Your Heart takes you through a VR experience with an Apple Watch where you listen to different music genres. Or are you always bitten by mosquitoes? In Radboudmc’s Mosquito Magnet, they examine what makes people attractive to mosquitoes. Is it the smell, the behavior or the diet? Find out what you can do to make stings less likely. So there is a lot to explore again this year. Here you can see all the other studies: