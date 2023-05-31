Lowlands 2023 presents The Youth of Today, John Coffey and more

Lowlands 2023 presents us with a big package of new names today. 26 pcs. The ones that have attracted the most attention are The Youth of Today, John Coffey, Merol and The Haunted Youth.

This will be the seventh performance for ‘De Juegd’ in the Terai regions. The group has been guaranteeing frenzied crowds at the festival for years.

Lowlands 2023 is once again a sold out edition. Certainly not surprising with names like Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine, Nothing But Thieves and Boygenius among others. Those still holding out hope for tickets unfortunately can no longer rely on TicketSwap. But one has to hope that a ticket will become available on a resale platform facilitated by Ticketmaster, which led to some criticism earlier this year. Will you be in the lowlands? What do you think of the new addition? Our forum is open 24/7.