Lowlands announces literature program: Niko Dijkshorn, among others

Through sjoertb But June 21, 2023 – 1:40 pm

ButBesides music, there’s everything to entertain you, stimulate your senses, and even learn something. “Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Lowlands Bookstore is your literary oasis.” The latest press release of the famous festival can be read.

The literary program this year includes Gerbrand Bakker, Stephanie Hoogenberk, Gijs Wilbrink, Roxane van Eeperen, Ozcan Açil, Niko Dijkshorn, Esther Gerritsen, Fokke Obbema, Jip van den Toorn, Joost Ommen, Olaf Koens and Hannah Bervoets.

A selection from the program: There’s a literary boy band with ‘sultry alliteration, poetic dance moves and sexy metaphors’ There’s a book club ‘Us’ There’s a poetry refuge ‘Drag House of Words’ where kings, queens and -in-between Use the power of words Celebrate and much more.

Lowlands will return to Biedinghuizen on 18, 19 and 20 August. The festival sold out very quickly after earlier announcements that Billie Eilish, Nothing But Thieves, Charlotte De Witte, Foles, Florence + The Machine, Underworld, Yungblud and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, among others, would perform. See the full Lowlands line-up in the festival overview.

There’s still a chance to score Terai tickets on the Ticketmaster resale platform. You can find them here.