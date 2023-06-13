LP, a quirky artist admired by the biggest stars

Line

Tonight Laura Pergolizzi, aka LP, can begin a series of concerts at OLT Rivierenhof that will run until September 9th. With LP, the organization has aput on the bill, though in 1998 no one would have ever thought she’d find supporters like music legends

The first indication that LP was destined for a music career was when she performed at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival in 2006 and attracted the attention of several music labels. Reportedly, some major labels were bidding violently against each other LP, but it was ultimately music boss Antonio Reed of Universal Music Group who was allowed to sign a contract right under the artist’s nose.

However, the love affair between LP and Universal did not last long, with the singer soon leaving the record company. “irreconcilable creative differences”, as said. She moved to an independent music label, where she finished an album and at the same time wrote songs for other artists. For example, she wrote the song ‘Love Will Keep You Up All Night’ for the Backstreet Boys album ‘Unbreakable’. Of course you’ll notice if you listen to the song lp effect But.

Crack

The artist himself allowed for many of his songs influenced by some of the greatest singer-songwriters From the history of music. “I used to look up to Kurt Cobain and Jeff Buckley, to name a few recent names. But Roy Orbinson and Bob Dylan have influenced me, as well. johnny mitchell (…) She’s great, she ditches all musical conventions and just does her own thing,” LP told music magazine Paper in a 2017 interview.

His first (minor) success was an LP in 2010 when he wrote the song for Rihanna ‘encourage’ wrote. The song was highly praised by music critics, who found the song well sampled and viewed it as a club hit. His prediction came true when on ‘Cheers’ top ten best selling songs Ended up in the United States, Canada and Australia.

He found success in the 2010s with some songs he wrote for Christina Aguilera (“Beautiful People”), Rita Ora (“Shine or Light”) and Cher (“Red”, “Pride”), but his real breakthrough came in 2016. I just came emotional breakup song lost on you

painful

Release of the song ‘Lost on You’ Before the very painful period, from which the LP nevertheless drew much inspiration. “It was a disaster in stages,” she told De Morgan a few years ago. “The relationship with my girlfriend It was breaking down, but in a very mysterious way,” she said. Things weren’t going as they should either in the business arena. “I noticed more and more little things that the record company for which I was a recording a new album no trust More in me,” she said.

Eventually, LP resigned from the record company and sought his Desk rest. She propped herself up with her previous successes including songs for Rihanna and the Backstreet Boys. The result was ‘Lost on You’, with which she conquered the world and the charts. Among other things, the song received four times platinum in Italy and became 4th most searched number in the world on the music app Shazam.

On Tuesday evening, 13 June, you can see LP giving their best on the stage of OLT Rivierenhof. More information can be found here.