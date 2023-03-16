LS has low expectations on MSI 2023 after patch 13.6

League of Legends 13.6 Patch Notes (LoL) have already been introduced. We are not facing a version with major changes, although it will serve to reduce the power of the ADCs a bit. There are many players who think that this role is ‘broken’ and needs attention from the developer. Thus, they will weaken the Compass lethal, The Bloodroot, Legend: Promptness and the Swiftblade of Navori.

This new version will be the one played during the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023), an international event to be held in London. Analyzing these previous notes, Nick De Cesare «LS» believes that the tournament could be in trouble and don’t have high expectations of him. As he explained in his streamingbelieves that this new patch 13.6 will not serve to change the current metagame, making the tournament “completely doomed to boredom«.

LS is not confident of having a great MSI 2023

Although it seems that the new version is going to bring important changes to the game, it does not seem that it will be like that. As much as Riot Games wants to kill off such a dominant meta in the bot lane, the nerfs they will only serve to reduce a little the dominance of those characters who abuse blood line and the bloodthirsty. The rest should largely go unnoticed.

«The metagame we’ve seen for the past four months will still be present on MSI 2023. It’s completely depressing because it’s the most stale and stagnant state we’ve experienced in League of Legends in ages.LS stated in this analysis.

With the passing of each season, the pool of champions that is played at a competitive level is smaller and smaller, according to LS. This, of course, leads the pros to abuse bot lane duos like Nami and Lucian either Zeri and Yuumi. Changes in the new version will also not lead to improvements in the bot lane. Neither Ashe nor Vayne will have a place in the tournament, at least as ADC.

Finally, he complained about Riot eliminating competitive champions like Maokai or Ashe but it allows others that are more toxic and that are causing many problems to continue to be present.

