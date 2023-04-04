LUA Gaming, new video game and eSports club in Galician

the new company LUA gaming has come to Galicia to stay. This project “with a Galician accent” will revolutionize the video game sector through workshops and events that will be aimed at all ages. “Each founder has some skills that we use to develop this beautiful project, a company that goes further than a normal club” comment Christian Gonzalez, CEO of LUA Gaming, to ElCierreDigital.com.

Regarding the name of the company, LUA –moon in Galician- its creators express that they were looking for “a special word for any Galician, short because it is what works in this sector” and also that “could tell beautiful stories”.

“Teason, sustainability, love for culture, camaraderie and effort” are some of the values ​​with which Christian Gonzalez identifies this new project, characteristics that he considers as “Galician values” that represent LUA Gaming and that go hand in hand with the company’s ambassadors, including the Olympic medalist Ana Peleteirothe international footballer Iago Aspas and the comedian and influencer Xurxo Carreno, excellent figures from Galicia who have come a long way and despite this “continue to do a lot for the land, for what is ours”, says González. “They liked the project and they have dedicated themselves from minute one, becoming more involved every day”, he adds.

Presentation of LUA Gaming.

During the presentation, the ambassadors dedicated a few words of thanks to the company. Ana Peleteiro, an Olympic medalist, welcomed this new project with “great enthusiasm”. And it is that her daughter Lua shares a name with the company. “At that moment I said that this had to be my team”, he added.

For his part, the footballer Iago Aspas, who could not be in person at the presentation, sent a message of thanks. “I would like to thank all of you who are there, We are going to try to improve the issue of eSports in Galicia because they are the future”, commented the Celta striker.

MOON Gaming is the first digital entertainment and gaming company that was born as a “need” with the aim of becoming “an educational and social integration tool”. With this project they will develop “unique experiences” through different workshops aimed at all ages in order to “prevent problems such as cyberbullying or the digital divide”, Cristian commented during his speech at the event.

At a competitive level, the club announced its entry into the national and international scene with teams in disciplines such as League of Legends, Valorant, simracing either FIFA. We still cannot know which teams they will compete with, although the young man from Ourense has told us that “the idea is consolidate ourselves from Galicia in the most important games in our area, in all sports fields, mobile, the most viral…”. With the support of their sponsors and fans, MOON It is shaping up to be a team to be reckoned with in the esports scene. He admits that his idea in League of Legends is to advance from the third division, since it is something “easy” for him. There is also the possibility that in Valorant a women’s team is made, although it is still too early to tell.

What is LUA Gaming about?

It is the first entertainment company Galician in Gaming and eSports based on a 360 project. The company was born with four pillars. First of all, he was born as a eSports club that integrates different sports with competitive games. But if something stands out about LUA Gaming, it is that it goes further.

Unlike other clubs, LUA integrates other branches thanks to the 360 ​​project. The second pillar that makes up the company is that of event creation, and it is that according to what the director of LUA has told us, some of the partners have more than 13 years of experience in this sector. The objective is to hold events throughout Galicia to “connect”given that “Galicia is the fifth Autonomous Community with the most video game players”, an opportunity that will unite all Galician cities. They will also have Online events through different brands.

The third pillar of the company is LUA as content creator. If Cristian highlights something, it is the importance of “communicating understanding the new way of consumption in society”. For this, LUA will use social networks, where they can communicate each of the steps they take, in addition to the creation of new formats on platforms such as twitch and Youtube.

Lastly, the Educationa fundamental pillar that forms the company and that also goes hand in hand with the sustainabilityhe “blue ocean” of LUA Gaming. LUA’s mission is to teach how to use video games in an educational way, through “multi-adventure” summer camps. gaming” and other activities that “prevent problems such as cyberbullying or the digital divide, academies for the development of local talent or the creation of content adapted to new forms of consumption,” says Cristian González, CEO of LUA.

Although LUA Gaming will not only hold workshops for young people but will also focus on the old age, with the aim of developing memory, working on the prevention of Alzheimer’s among many other activities. Another educational aspect will be the creation of family workshops with the purpose of bridge the intergenerational gap. “One of the missions of LUA Gaming will encourage the creation of educational spaces for digital leisureteaching society a responsible use of video games, enjoying them healthy way either online or in person. We believe that by acting from an early age we can create the seeds for a responsible and healthy use of video gameswhere the youngest learn values ​​while enjoying playing”, points out the management team of LUA Gaming.

If something stands out to LUA Gaming it is its sustainability plan. Among the aid within the plan, Cristian González highlights the cleaning of beaches. “25% of the benefits obtained from the t-shirts that are delivered in the workshops and activities will go towards cleaning them, mobilizing the community to clean beaches and raise awareness in society not to dirty”. “The goal is for them to remember that the LUA guys have come to clean that beach,” he adds.

Without a doubt, a new project that will not only influence the improvement of Galicia, but will also have a fundamental role in improving our society as a country, where fundamental values ​​such as Education and sustainability will be of great importance.