Lucas Dhont can now vote for the Oscars

“Close” may not have won an Oscar, but the nomination has given director Lucas Dhont, 32, an Academy membership card. From now on they can also vote for their favorite movies, actors and actresses of the year.

Not only Dhont, but also co-screenwriter Angelo Tijssens and mechanic Alain Dessauves are also new members of the Academy. Of close All of them had a chance to win the golden statuette for Best Foreign Film, but in the end that award went to the German. All Quiet on the Western Front, Dhont & Co. He returned to Belgium with his head held high: after all, he was praised at festivals at home and abroad.

In addition, actor Austin Butler (Elvis), Nicholas Hoult (menu), Ke Hui Quan (everything everywhere at once) and even pop star Taylor Swift (who was nominated for Best Short Film and Best Original Song) was invited to attend.

Members are selected based on professional merit, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equality a priority. “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals,” said Bill Kramer and Janet Yang, CEO and President of the Academy. “They represent extraordinary talent across all disciplines and have had a significant impact on the art and science of film and film lovers around the world.”

