Lucky wishes in Pokémon GO: how to complete the Darumaka Temporary Research

lucky wishes is now available in Pokémon GO. this new Temporary Investigation Focused on darumaka brings many free rewards to the game. In our pokemon go guide We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions.

How to unlock the Lucky Wishes Temporary Research in Pokémon GO?

The Pokémon GO Lucky Wishes Temporary Research is available for free to all players between 01/19/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and 01/23/2023 at 08:00 p.m. (local time).

Pokémon GO Lucky Wishes Temporary Research official art

we will find the Temporary Investigation in the “Today” tab of Investigations. It is made up of several tasks that allow us to get free objects and Darumakar. The first phase of the tasks is common for all players, but for the second we will have to choose one of the three possible routeseach one of them with its exclusive rewards:

Pokémon GO: Lucky Wishes (1/2)

Lucky Wishes in Pokémon GO: Phase 1

Catch 5 Pokémon (0/5) – Reward: 15 Poké Balls

Spin 3 Photodiscs in PokéStops or Gyms (0/3) – Reward: 10 Super Balls

Give more power to a Pokémon 5 times (0/5) – Reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 500 Stardust, 500 XP and 1 Lucky Egg

The first phase of Lucky Wishes asks us to capture any 5 Pokémon, turn Photo Discs 3 times, and power up a Pokémon 5 times. Once this is done, and the tasks completed, we have to choose one of the following three possible routes:

Hatch Eggs : gives us access to this branch of the tasks and the bonus that the Incubators need half the distance for the Eggs to hatch.

: gives us access to this branch of the tasks and the bonus that the Incubators need half the distance for the Eggs to hatch. Use Adventure Incense Daily : gives us access to this branch of the tasks and the Daily Adventure Incense lasts twice as long (30 minutes instead of 15).

: gives us access to this branch of the tasks and the Daily Adventure Incense lasts twice as long (30 minutes instead of 15). Collect Stardust: gives us access to this branch of the tasks and we will get double the Stardust when capturing Pokémon.

Pokémon GO: Lucky Wishes (Hatch Eggs)

Lucky wishes in Pokémon GO: tasks to hatch Eggs

Catch 10 Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Bunnelby

Catch 25 Pokémon (0/25) – Reward: Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-Type Pokémon (0/8) – Reward: Combusken encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs (0/3) – Reward: encounter with Galar Darumaka

Send 25 Gifts to Friends (0/25) – Reward: encounter with Azumarill

Reward for completing all five tasks: Darumaka encounter and 1 Incubator

The branch of hatching Lucky Wishes Eggs asks us to capture any 10 and 25 Pokémon, to capture one specimen of 8 different species of Ice-Type Pokémon, to hatch 3 Eggs, and to send a total of 25 Gifts to Friends.

Pokémon GO: Lucky Wishes (Use Daily Adventure Incense)

Lucky Wishes in Pokémon GO: Daily Adventure Incense tasks

Catch 10 Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Bunnelby

Catch 25 Pokémon (0/25) – Reward: Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-Type Pokémon (0/8) – Reward: Combusken encounter

Use Daily Adventure Incense to catch 15 Pokémon (0/15) – Reward: Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends (0/25) – Reward: encounter with Azumarill

Reward for completing all five tasks: Darumaka encounter, 10 Golden Razz Berries and 25 Ultra Balls

The Using the Lucky Wish Daily Adventure Incense branch asks us to catch any 10 and 25 Pokémon, catch one specimen of 8 different species of Ice-Type Pokémon, catch 15 Pokémon while using the Daily Adventure Incense, and send a total of 25 Gifts to Friends.

Pokémon GO: Lucky Wishes (Collecting Stardust)

Lucky wishes in Pokémon GO: Collecting Stardust tasks

Catch 10 Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Bunnelby

Catch 25 Pokémon (0/25) – Reward: Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-Type Pokémon (0/8) – Reward: Combusken encounter

Earn 7,500 Stardust (0/7,500) – Reward: encounter with Galarian Darumaka

Send 25 Gifts to Friends (0/25) – Reward: encounter with Azumarill

Reward for completing all five tasks: Darumaka encounter and 1 Star Piece

The Stardust Collecting branch of Lucky Wishes asks us to capture any 10 and 25 Pokémon, to capture 40 Ice-Type Pokémon, to capture one specimen of 8 different species of Ice-Type Pokémon, to win 7,500 Stardust in total, and to send a total of 25 Gifts to Friends.

The Lucky Wishes Temporary Research allows us to catch several Pokémon and a Galar Darumaka. In our Pokémon GO guide we tell you everything you need to know about the game, including how to complete all the Special Investigations.