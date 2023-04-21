LucyLuce confesses that she suffered a panic attack after all the hate she received

Hate messages and insults continue to have a strong presence on social networks and have seriously affected a professional who was only doing her job. LucyLucyLuceEastwood, caster of CS:GOhas published a tweet in which he details all the hate he has received during his last appearances in twitch. The Australian confesses to having suffered a panic attack live because of all those negative messages. LucyLuce asks for a little empathy and understanding to all of these haters that they only have the objective of annoying a professional.

We are in 2023 and there are still people who dedicate their free time to insult and send hate messages to people who show their faces every day at work. The last affected of these trollsnot to call them otherwise, has been LucyLuce. The Australian is having a strong presence in the competitive ecosystem of CS:GO for several months and he has voiced the latest ESL Pro League, RMRs from the Major and IEM Rio. After giving thanks for these incredible opportunities, the Australian shows the opposite side that she has had to live during these weeks.

LucyLuce suffered a panic attack live

Despite having to feel on top of the world, LucyLuce stresses that she was unable to enjoy this experience due to all the hate messages she has received from “threads.” HLTVthe chat of twitch, MDs and messages on social networks. He confesses that he normally doesn’t read all that content because of what can be found, but he assures that he couldn’t help it because of all the horrible things that came his way. for that very reasonthe caster suffered a panic attack live during this IEM Rio 2023. «Can you imagine that feeling, while you wait for the countdown to reach 0 to force a smile to tens of thousands of people who you feel are destroying you? I never want to experience that again,” writes the Australian.

The last month has been a bit of a rollercoaster. EPL to kick things off was an amazing experience, then it’s been onto the RMRs, and just wrapped on Rio B stream. I feel very lucky to have had these opportunities to cast Tier 1 CS 🙏 But being in the spotlight isn’t all roses.… —Lucy (@LucyLuce_) April 20, 2023

Despite this, Lucy confesses that she recovered in time and did a good job. «I still have a long way to go, I admit it!», She highlights the caster ensuring that you are working hard to improve. The professional assures that she could not stay with her arms crossed without talking about this very important topic. In addition, he appreciates the continued support he has received during this time. From ESPM We send you all our support and we are extremely sorry for the attitude of these disrespectful people.