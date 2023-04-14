Ludmilla reveals why she turned down an international contract with Jay-Z’s label

This Thursday (13), Ludmilla held its panel at Rio2C, an annual innovation, creativity and business event in Rio de Janeiro. During the conversation, the pop star revealed that he has already turned down big invitations to keep the focus on interests aligned with his work partners, including a contract with Roc Nation, record label of jay-z.

“I need people on my team to have the same goal as me: to grow in life, to make Ludmila an artist go beyond limits, barriers… I need people with determination on my team first of all. I’ve been getting offers and opportunities for a long time to have an international future with great businessmen, you know?”began Ludmilla.

Then the singer spoke about having refused the proposal from Roc Nation, which is also the record label of Beyonce, of whom the singer is reportedly a fan. “Even Roc Nation, which belongs to my biggest diva, Beyoncé, came after me and I didn’t sign, because their interests weren’t ornamenting like mine at one time.”said.

Villain launch issues

Still during the panel, Ludmilla was sincere when talking about the lukewarm reception that her new album “Villain” has been receiving from the public on digital platforms. She confessed that the launch ended up happening differently than she imagined and that she had to recalculate the route.

“I wasn’t prepared to release this album, now, on that date, but a marketing opportunity came along that would help with the album’s release and we were so focused on that, that we forgot that the album wasn’t the way I wanted it to be. I wanted”, said Ludmilla.

new strategy

The singer said that she is preparing a new strategy to publicize the album and for that she has called new professionals to her team who will help her to put the new plan into practice from next Monday (16th), one of the new measures will be working live versions of the tracks.

