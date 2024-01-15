Luis Arraez commits his future to the Miami Marlins

Venezuelan second baseman louis erez He is one of the leading figures miami marlins, Last year he was one of the architects of the Florida team’s arrival in the postseason. During the regular season he hit..354/.393/.469 (AVG/OBP/SLG) had 203 hits, 10 home runs and 69 runs batted in. it was enough to get him champion bat win for the second year in a row silver slugger and be included all Star,

Creole reached the Miami Marlins this season mlb from 2023 minnesota twinsInstead it included Venezuela, pablo lopez, Since his arrival, he has established a tremendous rapport with the team and continued to improve the offensive numbers produced by the Twins.





The results of the arbitration between Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins were recently published. This sparked debate over how much Venezuelans should earn, whether their wages were fair, and their future in Miami. However, it seems that Arraez has things very clear regarding the latter.

Luis Arraez wants to stay with the Miami Marlins

on january 11th deadline Agreeing on salaries between players and teams and avoiding arbitration. louis erez And miami marlins They did not reach any agreement and decided to go before a judge. Florida squad offered $10.6 million, While Arraez asked for $12 million. The difference of Rs 14 lakh between the parties is not a trivial figure and they could not get closer than this.

After this, the judge ruled against Luis Arraez, so the Venezuelan waiter will get some winnings $10.6 million. Despite achieving personal records in terms of collections (his salary was the highest $6.1 million) Many MLB followers described arbitration as inadequate and unfair.

You may be interested in: Best speech: Gerrit Cole lauds Juan Soto’s arrival for the Yankees

However, Arraez was not impressed and announced that he wanted a future with the Miami Marlins. «Luis Erez told us that they have not yet contacted him regarding an extension. “He says he would be 100% interested in staying in Miami long term,” Isaac Azout reportedMiami group writers.

It must be ensured that Erez’s new contract fully meets its minimum requirements and is in line with its high performance. At just 26, in five seasons Chief, the Venezuelan has shown high stability, guaranteeing an average of more than .300 (only in 2021 was he below the above figure with .294). Although he can improve aspects of his hitting such as power, he remains one of the most contact hitters in MLB.

specific site fangraphics found out that louis erez He will hit .316 with an offensive average of .316 in 2024 and will once again be crowned batting champion. This will increase jose altuve (3 more miguel cabrera (4) Like most Venezuelans with more than two batting titles.