Luis Cruz condemned the millions owed for the sale of Palma and referred to the Vida crisis: “Everything was nonsense”.

Greece’s Aris has given very poor statistics to the Honduras team; He is owed the initial transfer and almost all the money paid by Celtic for Legionnaire.

President of life, luis cruzThe resurfaced after several months in which the Sibanjo team went through a bitter period where it had to delay salaries and therefore the preseason would start late. The Coconuts team did not pay for the months corresponding to October and November, as well as decided to cut salaries by 20%, according to the businessman, such a situation has already been resolved, so work will eventually resume, although from the beginning two weeks before the tournament Completion 2024, “I have already paid for the forms, as well as payment for registration in the National League, now it is time to resolve other matters we have at TAS and get everyone ready for the start of the Championship Is.” “We understand people’s frustration, but I hope that as they complain, they always turn up to the stadium, the same 700 people. To keep a team going you have to have full support,” commented the Red Leader of the Syn Anesthesia Program.

The President has called all members of the organization, players and coaching staff to start the preseason this Saturday, January 6. cross Responded to claims of neglect of the institution due to his absence in the country. “My responsibilities with my company don’t allow me to be here all the time, I have seven buildings to look after. I must devote time to the team, although I will not always be physically involved, because I cannot stay away from the team. life Because I don’t earn even a single cent from this.” The Cibeño club owner replied, “During the last tournament we had nine (box office) losses, I have to work to pay my salary of 80 thousand dollars per month.”

of life Honduras’ commander sensation emerged, luis palmawho is currently a person celtic from Scotland. However, the team that created them has received little or nothing back Aris Thessaloniki of Greece for the transfer of the attacker. “We made the first transfer for 200 thousand euros, in case of future sale we keep 35% of the tokens, so we have not received the first payment.” “He celtic bought from louis For 4.8 million euros, he knows it, I told him before when I arranged everything in Portugal ‘don’t go to Erice’, but his agent insisted it was the best place, the president there is a Nice guy and at the same time everything went to waste in the end because they didn’t actually pay us for the transfer in the first place. Cruz revealed about the economic shock, “The percentage that we had is something painful.” Of the 50 thousand euros (1.3 million lempiras) that he should receive for the transfer to Palma celticHe Aris He has paid them only 1,306 euros (27 thousand pounds). “We are acting to claim our fair share. We have provided assistance to Luis, and although we have not even received the entire initial transfer, Aris owes us approximately 50 thousand euros. Palm“, They said.