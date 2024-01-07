Luis Diaz returns to play with Liverpool vs Fulham: date, time and TV – International Football – Sports

colombian football player Luis Diaz He returned to action this Wednesday in the Carabao Cup match against Fulham.

Lucho is having a great time with the Reds, with him scoring a goal in the FA Cup match against Arsenal this weekend.

With the goal against the Gunners, Guajiro Díaz completed a special list in his career. The Coffey attacker has already scored one goal against five of Liverpool’s great rivals, who are part of the so-called ‘Big Six’, as they are the teams with the greatest history and greatness in English football.

Diaz has already scored in Premier League matches against Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (2 goals). Additionally, he scored against Arsenal in the FA Cup; Whereas Manchester City He scored against Porto of Portugal in the Champions League.

All he needs to do with a Liverpool shirt is score against City, although he already knows what it’s like to beat them.

The above fits like a glove these days, when Liverpool would not have mohammed salahBecause he plays with Egypt in the African Cup.

Liverpool and Fulham meet this Wednesday at 3pm in the first leg of the English League Cup semi-finals, known as the Carabao Cup. The game will be carried by ESPN TV service.

The second leg of this intense Carabao Cup semi-final is scheduled for January 24 at 3pm.



chelseaFinished tenth in the Premier League, losing 1–0 on their debut middlesbrough, a team from the central region of the second division, this Tuesday in the first leg of the English League Cup semi-finals. The ‘Blues’ will be forced to withdraw in the second leg, which will be played at their Stamford Bridge stadium on January 23.

