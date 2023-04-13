Luísa Sonza announces documentary on Netflix

“The public will be able to go deeper into my creative process”. (Photo: Instagram)

Last Tuesday (11), through social networks, produced by producer Conspiração, Netflix in partnership with Luísa Sonza announced a new documentary about the singer’s life with the aim of showing all aspects of the gaúcho, including the backstage of the professional and personal life.

“The public will be able to delve deeper into my creative process. When you’re an artist, your private and professional lives mix and I think that’s what people will see. I like to live and tell my personal experiences in songs”, said Luísa Sonza in a publication on social networks.

Still without a release date, there are assumptions that the recordings will accompany the construction process of his new album and the next international tour that will take place this year. “I’m kind of in shock because I always said I would never get on the BBB, but this is being my own BBB. Be what God wants”, joked the singer with the post.

