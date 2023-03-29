Luisa Sonza appears with Timbaland and Ariana Grande producers in the USA

Luisa Sonza enjoyed the weekend Lollapalooza Brazil and soon left for Los Angeles, in the United States, to meet with big names in the North American music industry. In photos shared on Instagram, the singer showed that she participated in what appears to be a studio session with the Timbaland.

Known for setting trends in past decades, the music producer worked with Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Madonna, Nelly Furtado, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, missy elliott, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and other big music stars.

In his social networks, Timbaland also published a photo next to the singer and hinted that they are working together. “Timbo x @luisasonza attention,” wrote the musician. In addition, the Brazilian also met with Njomza It is tommy browncomposers of several successes of Ariana Grande It is Justin bieber.

Luisa Sonza recently revealed that he will take a hiatus from music releases to dedicate himself to new compositions. The singer’s last single was “MAMA.CITA”, a partnership with the rapper Shaman, launched in December last year. Last week, the singer participated in the recording of the DVD of Mari Fernandez in Sao Paulo.

Emotions at the Billie Eilish concert

Luisa Sonza was on the show’s grid Billie Eilish at the festival Lollapalooza Brazil this Friday (24th), at the Interlagos Race Track. The Brazilian singer shared records of the emotional moments she experienced during the first performance of the American artist in the country.

The voice oflittle dogs” never hid his admiration for Eilish and has her as an aesthetic and musical reference. On social networks, Sonza published a photo in which she appears crying while Billie commanded the acoustic set of the show alongside Finneas.

In another publication, Luísa showed a video in which she appears screaming the bridge verses of the lyrics of “Happier Than Ever” accompanied by a friend, directly from the VIP area of ​​the event, positioned in front of the stage. “I love you“, wrote the owner of the album “sweet 22” when scoring Billie Eilish on the social network.