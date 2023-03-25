Luísa Sonza shows off a powerful cleavage in a tight-fitting dress and highlights her sensuality

Luisa Sonza proved that she is one of the greatest artists ever revealed by Brazilian music. The 24-year-old pop muse has millions of fans on her social networks and always sells out concerts across the country and abroad.

The gaúcha’s songs are also sales successes and plays on streaming platforms. The artist’s latest album, Doce 22, was released in 2021 and surprised by the songs and clips that went viral when they were released. This project was highly anticipated by the girl’s fans.

Luísa Sonza shows cleavage in a tight dress

Luísa Sonza caused it with a note posted last Thursday (23). Not afraid to be daring for internet admirers, the owner of the hit Penhasco impressed with a sensual and far from basic look for a powerful photo shoot.

In the released images, the famous appears in a dress in black and with the cleavage in evidence. In addition, the hair and makeup produced on the blonde also surprised fans.

Through the comments, admirers did not miss the opportunity to praise Luísa Sonza. The girl’s charming photos had more than 390,000 likes within hours of publication.

“How can such a beautiful person exist?”wrote a fan. “Too beautiful, don’t get tired of being a cat”said another admirer. “Cat. That’s what I call perfect.”expressed a third, among several other demonstrations of affection.

Committed when it comes to career, Anitta’s friend was involved in a recent controversy with her former label, Universal Music. She was at the multinational between 2017 and 2022.

In an outburst, the muse even complained that the music company did not want to release her project The Tale of Two Worldswith hits from the album SWEET 22, recorded live during their tour. It is worth remembering that Vitão’s ex-girlfriend signed with Sony Music last year.

Check out the sensual clicks of Luísa Sonza: