Luka Doncic sets historic record in NBA

As the seasons go by National Basketball Association, luka doncic The talent continues to shine. Day by day, the Slovenian continues to break historical records in the league that classify him as one of the best today.

On this occasion before the start of the match between 02/14 San Antonio Spurs And dallas mavericksIn this American Airlines Center, A new statistical milestone was announced surpassing the number 77 and surpassing famous players nba,





X, according to the account at @statmuse, luka doncic He set a new record as player of the 21st century in his sixth season. Averaged a total of 34.3 points per game, statistics from Basketball Reference.

is in second place tracy mcgrady (31.4), third Allen Iverson (31.1) and fourth Shai Gilgeous-Alexandercurrent players of oklahoma city thunder, Also, names like Kobe Bryant, Lebron James one of two Stephen Curry They are among the best four.

Luka Doncic takes his place at the top

Doncic had an impressive start to his career, but he barely got into it nba He made himself felt by winning the Rookie of the Year title in 2018-2019. in front of trey young And deandre ayton, It is noteworthy that in the same year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander He stood sixth in voting.

skills within the court from there luka doncic They were averaging 30.0 points per season. On the other hand, it was always in the top 10 in its first five years. most valuable Playerdata of basketball reference,

Despite recording excellent figures year after year, he has not been able to win yet Final of nba, he went away from everyone dallas mavericks it was on Final of western conference when they lost Golden State Warriors (1-4), who took the last Larry O’Brien Trophy (4-2) finish Boston Celtics,

race of luka doncic He is still young and it is likely that in some time he will be successful in achieving the highest position nba,

