Luka Modric consolidates leadership to lead Real Madrid to victory

Luka Modric entered the field in the 75th minute to score the winning goal for Real Madrid over strong Sevilla and thus strengthened their lead in LaLiga.

Luka Modric burst into tears at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium as his teammates hugged him after leading Real Madrid to a dramatic 1-0 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Modrić came on as a substitute in the 75th minute and six minutes later, he took a shot into the back of the net from Crescent after hitting a post.

Six minutes after entering the field, Luka Modric scored a goal, giving the Madrid team three points. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

With the quick win, the Meringues cemented themselves at the top of the league on 65 points, eight ahead of Barcelona, ​​which beat Getafe 4-0 on Saturday. Verona, which has 56 points, can reclaim second place with a win against Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Sevilla, without a defeat for four consecutive days, remains in 15th place with 24 points, six points above the relegation zone.

After scoring his second goal of the championship, Modrić climbed an advertising billboard to shout the goal and looked towards the stands, while his teammates picked him up and hugged him. The Croatian has been relegated to a secondary role after losing his starting position this season and it is being said that his future in the team is uncertain.

Madrid corrected the duel, with a goal from Lucas Vazquez disallowed before 10 minutes had passed, after referee Isidro Díaz de Mera assessed a foul by Nacho Fernández early in the game in video replays.

After that action the game stuck to Madrid, who had the best options with Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder attempted a long shot first which was deflected in by substitute goalkeeper Orjen Nyland before the break. Then, in the first minute of the second half, he hit a shot at the base of the post.

At the other end, Andrey Lunin, one of the few substitutes for the Seville team during the extra time, saved the fall of his frame with a superb deflection with his foot from a free shot from Isaac Romero.

Fourth referee Carlos Fernández replaced Díaz de Mera for the final half-hour, as the main referee suffered an ankle injury that forced him to leave the field.

Before the match started, the stands recognized former Merengue captain Sergio Ramos, who had returned to the field of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium as a Sevilla player. Ramos spent 16 years with Madrid and won 22 titles, four of which were Champions League.