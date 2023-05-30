Lukaku and Megan The Stallion: these intimate pictures reveal much more – Offside

Little is known about Romelu Lukaku’s personal life, as the Red Devil has been closely guarding the privacy of his family in recent years. But now suddenly revelations are happening one after the other. Lukaku recently said in reference to the Amazon documentary One For All that he now has two children, as Romeo (4) had another brother with Jordan (1). Now Lukaku is also seeing a new love.



Photos are finally surfacing on the internet that may have been taken at the wedding party of her brother-in-law Lautaro Martinez, who married on Monday at a hotel on Lake Como in Italy. Of course, many football players were invited, including Lukaku and several teammates from the Argentina national team.



megan t stallion



Courtesy of Rock Nation

But the focus mainly went to Lukaku, who looks very comfortable in the pictures with Megan Thee Stallion. She is an American pop star, who is very famous there. For example, he has 31 million followers on Instagram. In the pictures, Lakaku and the singer can be seen holding hands, among other things, and they were also seated next to each other during the dinner. last news Turns out that Megan Thee Stallion, like Lukaku, is represented by Roc Nation, the management agency founded by rapper Jay-Z. Maybe that’s how they got to know each other and that’s why Lukaku has regularly celebrated his goals in recent months by making the letter M with his fingers. Megan Thee Stallion and footballer Romelu Lukaku were seen holding hands at the wedding of Lautaro Martinez. pic.twitter.com/JSzCSM6gnB — PopBase (@PopBase) May 30, 2023 ROMELU LUKAKU AND MEGAN YOUR STALLION CONFIRMED??? pic.twitter.com/2O6AG4lE0H — Lily 🔮✨️ (@neymessykyks) May 29, 2023 📸 A purported photo of Romelu Lukaku and American pop-star and rapper Megan Thee Stallion at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/3OIp9kcgAC — Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) May 29, 2023

