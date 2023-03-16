Luken, the rockstar of Counter Strike in Argentina who is going for the Major

The campaign he starred in for Freres

Luca “Luken” Nadotti He is 25 years old and has a tremendous history in the Counter Strike from Argentina. Since he debuted he has achieved incredible results, and has positioned himself as one of the most important players on the scene. Not only because of his talent within the server, but also because he breaks with a stereotype and because of what he generates outside of it; with his personality, his style and his content both on streams and on YouTube.

His first steps in the competitive CS:GO were taken in the team Fang Gamingand his wandering journey (like almost every player at the start of his career) led him to play for teams like nocturnes, ivyaert either Zeta Strike. In 2018 he represented the team of the Coscu Armytogether with figures of the time such as Straka and Guishorro. That same year he would take his first big jump to put on the jacket of Furious Gamingwho at that time was one of the top brass of the Argentine scene, and had his first appearances with Meyern, an accomplice who would accompany him on various stages of his professional journey. With La Calavera he won titles such as the Musimundo Gaming Week 2018 or La Liga Pro, and played international tournaments such as the ESL LA League in Brazil and the World Electroic Sports Games that were played in China.

Already in 2019 it started its first stage in 9zTeama club that he would help to achieve great satisfaction, and although his first few months did not stand out for titles, he did show off his individual skills as a player, which caught the attention of a foreign team, which put together a project with him. objective of fighting the best in the world: Brazilian Sharks. At that time the Brazilian team was in the top 20 of the HLTV ranking, and put together a roster with exit, jnt, leo_druNky, Luken and Meyern. The former Furious duo got back together, but this time they emigrated to the United States, where the sharks were installed at that time.

That new adventure on North American lands was probably one of the peaks of his career, with epic victories like the remembered 2-0 against Team Liquid, at that time the 1st in the world (which until then was undoubtedly the greatest achievement of the national CS), or 2-1 against Cloud9. They also played several face-to-face tournaments, such as the ESL Pro League Season 10 Americas, the Finals, and the Esports Championship Series. After a time at the highest level he went to the Sharks bench and after a few months without competing he announced that he would take a break from his career, although the little game never let go. During 2021 he focused on content creation, sharing the screen with great figures such as Goncho, LIT Killah, Robert Galatti or Duki.

His return to the slopes was big, as it had to be. He was announced as a reinforcement of 9z in January 2022 together with the Chilean dav1d, who accompanied dgt, rox and max; a team that would remain in the history of esports in Latin America for having achieved the first qualification to a Major, the PGL Major Antwerp that was played in Belgium. That day there was a party and even the Buenos Aires obelisk was illuminated in purple for the feat achieved. That year the Bull had a brief passage through Leviathan and he even put on the shirt of the Argentine National Team in the Panam Open that qualified for the IESF CS:GO World Cup. The qualy was played on LAN at the Argentina Game Show, and hundreds of fans came to cheer on the blue and white team. Luken was the favorite of the public and dozens of photos were taken that afternoon after beating Brazil 2-0.

Luca at the CA Awards 2021

2023 started with everything, because it integrates a very nice team in BEASTrapper organization daddywith decoration, luchov, Noktse and his faithful companion Meyern, with whom he again marked a milestone. It is that with a few weeks of training they won the South American RMR Qualifier against the best in the region and are going to fight for a place in the Paris Major. The qualy is called RMR Americas and it will be played in Monterrey, Mexico, from April 5 to 9. There are 16 teams and only five qualify. Once again you will have the chance to play the most important tournament in the world.

Luken not only shines inside the server, but his figure is exalted outside of it. His fans follow him because of his talent, how he entertains and entertains in his streams, his way of being, his attitude and his character. On YouTube he has more than 100,000 subscribers, on Twitch he is followed by more than 300k and on Instagram there are almost 150k. He is a player but he also puts himself in the role of a model and is sponsored by clothing brands, recorded commercials and even played a soccer world cup on stremears at the Betis stadium in Spain. He streams playing FPL and breaks it against the best players on the planet, but then he vlogs fucking off. He is a figure of the Argentine CS scene and also in the stream. He won four gold statuettes at the Coscu Army Awards (twice for Best Counter Player, once for Most Fachero, and once for Tilteo of the year), which is a true representation of him. Many times esports players show a low profile in their networks or in everyday life, but the Bull is not just any player. He is a cs rock star.

Keep reading:

More than 750 million people watched esports last year

What’s up with the fighting games in Argentina?

Twitch and esports: Independiente’s commitment to strengthen the young audience