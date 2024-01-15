Lula da Silva welcomes Antony Blinken amid diplomatic crisis between Brazil and Israel

Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in the country to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (EFE/André Borges)

US Secretary of State, anthony blinkenMet the President of Brazil this Wednesday, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvain the middle of a Diplomatic crisis between Brazil and Israel over the war in Gaza,

You may be interested in: Latin America tour: Blinken to visit Lula and Miley with an eye on Gaza, Venezuela and Ukraine

This meeting between the two took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan brasiliaWhere Blinken arrived Tuesday night, lasted less than 45 minutes, and ended No statement to the press,

At the beginning of the meeting, there was a brief conversation between Lula and Blinken regarding the elections to be held in America in November.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

meeting announced tense After Controversial statements by President Lula, who compared the Israeli attack in Gaza to genocide,

You may be interested in: On his visit to Latin America, Antony Blinken will talk to Lula da Silva about Venezuela: “He is able to transmit key messages”

Lula on Sunday accused Israel, which has military and diplomatic support from Washington, of doing so “Genocide” against Palestinians. and compared the Israeli military’s actions the extermination of the jews by the nazis,

Israel announced this “persona non grata”, Brazil in response summoned its ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations And called the Israeli diplomatic representative to show his “dissatisfaction”.

You may be interested in: Blinken reaches Brazil to meet Lula amid diplomatic tension with Israel

The controversy escalated on Tuesday when Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieiraaccused his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz “Lie”,

Katz accused Lula of comparing “Immoral and delusional” Between war and genocide in Gaza.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva delivers a speech at the opening of the 37th ordinary session of the African Union Assembly at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. February 17, 2024. Reuters/Stringer/File

United States of America, which The UN Security Council vetoed an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza for the third time on TuesdaySaid he disagrees with accusations of “genocide” against Israel.

war in ukraine This is one of the points of difference between Brazil and the United States as well as relations. Venezuela,

This is the first time that Blinken will visit Brazil since his appointment three years ago.

Relations between the United States and Latin America’s largest economy much improved Since Lula returns to power in 2023, succeeding the far-right president jair bolsonaroClose to Donald Trump.

The 78-year-old leftist president has already flown to Washington to meet his Democratic counterpart Joe Biden,

After meeting with Lula in Brasilia, Blinken will travel to Rio de Janeiro to attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting this Wednesday and Thursday, where the Russian foreign minister is also expected to be in attendance. sergey lavrov,

(With information from AFP)