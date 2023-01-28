Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GO: all the details

He is already here Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GO. During the event, various Pokémon will appear more frequently and most of them can have a shiny form. And this will be held from January 19 to 23, 2023. In this article we will tell you everything you need to know.

These are all the Pokémon that will appear more frequently during the Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GO

Next, we will expose the Pokémon that will appear the most in the wild during the event Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GO: Ponyta, Magmar, Magikarp, Slugma, Numel, Combee, Buneary, Fennekin Y bunnelby. And less frequently: flareon Y darumaka.

If you are lucky, you will be able to capture in its shiny form a Ponyta, Magmar, Magikarp, Slugma, Numel, Combee, Buneary, Bunnelby Y darumaka. In these types of events there are many more chances of finding a shiny Pokémon due to the significant increase in encounters.

It should be mentioned that the Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GO it has not added new shiny Pokémon unlike other new events. Besides, darumaka it will have an even better chance than the others to appear in this form in the wild. However, even if you have a higher chance, your encounters will appear less frequently than the rest anyway.

the egg hatches

The 7 km eggs may contain the following Pokémon: Chingling, Riolu, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka Y scraggy. Among them can be found his shiny form with Riolu, Darumaka, and Galar Darumaka. Furthermore, in this case, there is a higher probability that Galar Darumaka appear in its shiny form.

all raids

These Pokémon will appear in one-star raids: Hisui’s Voltorb, Shinx, Darumaka Y Galar Darumaka. Meanwhile, in the three-star ones they will be Flareon, Shuckle, Blaziken, Druddigon Y diggersby; in the five stars regise and finally, in the mega raids Mega Lopunny.

In addition, in them you could find these in their variocolor form: Shinx, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Shuckle, Blaziken, Druddigon, Diggersby, Regice Y Mega Lopunny. With even more chances of finding darumaka in its shiny variant.

There will also be a temporary investigation: Lucky Wishes

Perhaps this is the most curious thing about Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GO, since it consists of two phases and different options. At first, you will need to meet these goals:

Catch 5 Pokemon : 15 Poké Balls.

: 15 Poké Balls. Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms : 10 Super Balls.

: 10 Super Balls. Increases a Pokémon’s CP for 5 times: 2 silver pinap berries.

After completing this first phase, you will get 500 experience, 500 stardust and a lucky egg. Then, you will have to choose between several options to go to the next phase, although in all of them you will have to do the following:

Catch 10 Pokemon: meeting with Bunnelby.

meeting with Bunnelby. Catch 25 Pokemon: encounter with Magikarp.

encounter with Magikarp. Capture 8 different species of Pokémon: meeting with Combusken.

meeting with Combusken. Send 25 gifts to friends: meeting with Azumarill.

Previously, you will have been given a choice between three options and, depending on which one, you will have to do a specific extra mission:

Hatch Eggs: hatching three eggs you will get an encounter with Galar Darumaka and an incubator.

hatching three eggs you will get an encounter with Galar Darumaka and an incubator. Daily Adventure Incense: If you use the Daily Adventure Incense to catch 15 Pokémon, you will have an encounter with Galar Darumaka, 10 Golden Raspberry Berries, and 25 Ultra Balls.

If you use the Daily Adventure Incense to catch 15 Pokémon, you will have an encounter with Galar Darumaka, 10 Golden Raspberry Berries, and 25 Ultra Balls. Catch Pokemon: with 7,500 stardust it will guarantee you an encounter with Darumaka and a star piece.

And what are the Field Research for Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GO?

The Field Investigations They are obtained in PokéStops and Gyms. These are used to obtain certain rewards and their missions are based on capturing a certain number of Pokémon, using a number of berries, making raids, exchanging Pokémon, sending gifts, etc. On the other hand, even if they belong to the event of Lunar New Year 2023, they can also be saved to do them once you finish. These are all the goals of the Field Investigations:

Open 3 gifts: encounter with Charmander, Chimchar, Cyndaquill, Torchic, Tepig, Fennekin or Litten.

encounter with Charmander, Chimchar, Cyndaquill, Torchic, Tepig, Fennekin or Litten. Catch 25 Pokemon : meeting with Darumaka or Darumaka de Galar.

: meeting with Darumaka or Darumaka de Galar. Trade a Pokemon: encounter with Combee or Paras.

encounter with Combee or Paras. Send 5 gifts together with a sticker on each one: meeting with Buneary or Bunnelby.

All except Litten can be shiny.

Other event bonuses

Apart from everything mentioned above, during the event of the Lunar New Year 2023 We will also have a greater chance of reaching a lucky friendship, obtaining lucky Pokémon in the exchange, the possibility of making an additional special exchange up to a maximum of two per day and double stardust for opening gifts.

Also, there is a red lantern backpack for 200 Pokécoins in the pokemon go store. This will remain even after the event ends, according to the official website.

During this month of January, the Pokémon GO Classic Community Day with Larvitar as protagonist. In another article we already gave you all the details.

What do you think of him? Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GO? Will you take advantage of it?