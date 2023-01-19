Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon Go: temporary research Lucky Wishes, field research and more

The event Lunar New Year 2023 has come to Pokémon Go!

During the event it will be easier to get a shiny or shiny Darumaka and rabbit-like or hare-like Pokémon like Buneary or Bunnelby will appear more often.

There will also be bonuses associated with luck, such as Lucky Trades and Lucky Friendships.

On this page you will find:

Temporary research ‘Lucky Wishes’: missions and rewards in Pokémon Go

Below you will find all the missions and rewards of the special investigation Lucky Wishes in Pokémon Go.

As this is a temporary research, you will need to complete it before Monday, January 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. local time if you want to get all its rewards.

When you finish the first step of the investigation you will have to make a decision between three options. The main difference is that a bonus will be activated.

One of the quests in the second step will also change and the final reward will be different. Here we will guide you to find the mission or reward that best suits your play style.

These are all the missions and rewards of the Lunar New Year 2023 temporary research in Pokémon Go:

Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!

‘Lucky Wishes’ Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon – reward: 15 Poké Ball

– reward: 15 Poké Ball Spin 3 PokéStop or Gym Photo Discs – reward: 10 Super Ball

– reward: 10 Super Ball Power up a Pokémon 5 times – reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP and 1 Lucky Egg

When you complete the first step and collect the rewards you will have to choose a path.

The path modifies one of the quests in the next step and also the final reward for completing the timed research.

In addition, you will have an extra bonus during the duration of the event:

Hatch Eggs – half distance bonus to hatch Eggs

– half distance bonus to hatch Eggs Use Adventure Incense Daily – double duration bonus from Daily Adventure Incense

– double duration bonus from Daily Adventure Incense catch pokemon – double Stardust bonus for catching Pokémon

Choose the option that interests you the most to take advantage of the event!

‘Lucky Wishes’ Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon – reward: Bunnelby

– reward: Bunnelby Catch 25 Pokémon – reward: Magikarp

– reward: Magikarp Catch 8 different species of Pokémon – reward: Combusken

– reward: Combusken Send 25 Gifts to Friends – reward: Azumarill

One of the missions of the second step will depend on the decision you have made:

If you have chosen ‘Hatch Eggs’: Hatch 3 Eggs – reward: Galarian Darumaka

– reward: Galarian Darumaka If you have chosen ‘Use Daily Adventure Incense’: Use the Daily Adventure Incense to catch 15 Pokémon – reward: Galarian Darumaka

– reward: Galarian Darumaka If you have chosen ‘Catch Pokémon’: Get 7,500 Stardust – reward: Galarian Darumaka

Rewards: encounter with Darumaka and reward according to decision.

This is the extra final reward depending on the decision you have made:

Hatch Eggs – 1 Incubator

– 1 Incubator Use Adventure Incense Daily – 10 Golden Razz Berry and 25 Ultra Ball

– 10 Golden Razz Berry and 25 Ultra Ball catch pokemon – 1 Star Piece

Field investigations of the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go

You’ll be able to get exclusive Field Research by spinning PokéStops during the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go. These quests can be saved to the list and calmly completed when the event is over.

These are the field investigations of the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go (asterisk indicates possibility of shiny):

Thanks to leekduck for your help with the information!

Open 3 Gifts – reward: encounter with Charmander

– reward: encounter with Charmander Cyndaquil Torchic

Torchic Chimchar Tepig

Tepig Fennekin or Litten Catch 25 Pokémon

– reward: encounter with Darumaka

or Galar Darumaka

trade a pokemon – reward: encounter with Parasor Combee Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each one

– reward: encounter with Buneary or Bunnelby Everything you need to know about Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokémon GoThe main attraction of the Lunar New Year 2023 event is the large number of bonuses that you can take advantage of.

If you are a hunter looking for shiny Pokémon, during the event you should take advantage of the higher spawn rate of Shiny Darumaka. You will have more probabilities that in an exchange you will get a lucky pokemon

and you can also make a

special exchange extra

a day (a total of two).

You are also more likely to strike up a

lucky friendship

and you will get the

double Stardust when opening gifts

.

These pokemon will appear

more often in the wild

(asterisk indicates possibility of variocolor):

Ponyta Magmar



magikarp



slugma



number

combee bunery fennekin bunnelby flareon darumaka You can find these pokemon in the 7km Eggs (asterisk indicates possibility of variocolor): chingling riolu darumaka Galar Darumaka scraggy Lastly, you’ll find these Pokémon in Raid Battles during the event (asterisk indicates Shiny possibility): 1 star

3 star

5 stars Mega RaidsHisui’s Voltorb

flareon