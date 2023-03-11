Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO: date, times and how to participate

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, it is celebrated in Pokémon GO he Luvdisc Limited Research Daywhich is part of the Valentine’s Event 2023 in Pokémon GO. As its own name suggests, luvdisc is the main character. Here we leave you with all the relevant information, including At what time is it and How to take part:

Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO: when is it and how to participate

He Saturday 02/11/2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time) is celebrated on Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO. It is a small free event open to all players.

Enlarge Official Art of Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO

Luvdisc is the featured Pokémon, and We can obtain exclusive Field Research Tasks by turning PokéStop Photodiscs. There will be many Luvdisc that we can obtain like this and they can even be Shiny/Variocolor.

The following encounters with wild pokemon during this mini-event:

Enlarge Details of the Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO

Slowpoke (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Lickitung (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Miltank (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Lileep (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Feebas (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Spritzee (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Fomantis

Alomomola (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has low spawn rate)

Summarizing: on Saturday 02/11/2023 we will have three hours (from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time) to get lots of Luvdisc as well as more Pokémon that will appear during this mini-event. This is not a Special or Temporary Research, and there is no reward other than the chance to catch the Pokémon on the list, including Luvdisc, whose chances of being Shiny/Shiny have been drastically increased.

