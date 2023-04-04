Lux! Hailey Bieber poses with a R$ 54,500 diamond bra in a new test – Metropolitana FM

Hailey Bieber posed virtually topless for a more than special photo shoot. The reason for the photo shoot is to promote the launch of your brand’s new lip gloss rhode.

In the clicks, the model and wife of Justin bieber wore a ‘jewel bra’ by the brand Jacquie Aichie, line 50 Diamond Bra, valued at US$ 10,750, equivalent to R$ 54,569 according to current quotations. In order not to show her nipples, she covered her breasts with a passion fruit.

The delicate chain design is one of several offered by the brand. Other stars have even used similar jewelry from the brand, such as Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens It is Emily Ratajkowski.

Despite using a luxurious and very expensive look for the test, Hailey did not like the followers very much, who did not understand why she used “a transparent bra” to promote cosmetic products.

“Someone explain to me how this photo shoot portrays a lip product? This photo shoot is screaming: STRESSING IT TOO MUCH”detonated an Internet user. “I try too hard to sell a lip gloss”agreed another. “Other Shame”commented a third. “Sexualize yourself to sell lip gloss? Are you trying to be one of the Kardashians?”asked another.

Selena Gomez talks about attacks on Hailey Bieber: “That’s not what I stand for”

Recently, Selena Gomez came through his Instagram profile to send a message to his more than 400 million followers. The singer asked her fans to stop attacking Hailey Bieberwife of her ex-boyfriend, Justin bieber.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and told me that she has been receiving death threats and a lot of negative messages. That’s not what I stand for. Nobody should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always stood for kindness and I really want this to stop.” she wrote.

Enmities and controversies

Since the beginning of the year, Selena has been involved in several controversies with the model. Hailey Bieber and the businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

It all started when Kylie and Hailey were accused of “playing a shade” amid the news that Selena has surpassed her youngest Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram.

First, Gomez posted on TikTok saying that she “tried to laminate her brows, but the result was weird.”

Then, Kylie posts a story focused on her face with the following sentence: “Was that an accident?”. Soon after, Bieber’s wife appeared on a video call with Bieber’s sister. kim kardashian. In the pictures, the two focus the cameras on their perfectly groomed eyebrows.

After the repercussions, Kylie tried to explain the publication: “No provocations were made towards Selena. And I haven’t seen the posts of her eyebrows! You are creating something out of nothing. This is silly”.

After the interaction of the models, Selena reignited the controversy. On TikTok, the singer commented on an old video, from 2017, in which Hailey appears at an award nominating Taylor Swift as the winner of one of the categories. In the images, the model makes a face of disgust when seeing the result of Swift’s victory.

“I’m sorry, my best friend is and remains one of the best in the business”, wrote Selena defending Taylor. With the thousands of speculations on the web that the comment would be a pinprick to Hailey, it generated even more buzz among internet users about the rivalry between the two.

Since then, Hailey Bieber has lost a few million followers on social media.

