Luxury dresses by Beyoncé’s designer are seized by the IRS

Elie Saab, the famous Lebanese fashion designer responsible for signing pieces for several celebrities such as Beyoncé, Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie and with a fruitful career in the business for over 40 years, had a serious problem in Brazil this week with 19 luxury dresses of his own being withheld by the Federal Revenue last Monday (03/27).

Among the seized goods, there are four bags and a jacket of the same brand, which were brought to the country by the stylist when they were detained at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos. Saab was coming to Brazil to launch a new real estate development in the city of São Paulo that bears his name.

Saab, when disembarking from Paris, would have followed the queue of passengers who opted for not declaring the content of their luggage, but did not complete the declaration of accompanied luggage.

The 19 pieces are valued at around U$ 82,000, approximately R$ 196,000, and were withdrawn for not having been declared by the stylist, with the tax auditor of the Revenue determining that the items would only be released with the payment of the value.

Dresses by designer Elie Saab (Photo: Reproduction / G1)

Saab’s defense claimed that none of the pieces would be sold or remain in the country, they would only be put on display during the real estate event that Saab would attend this Wednesday (29/03), which has 400 guests in addition to Seu Jorge’s show; and soon they would return to Paris.

“Such goods would not be taxable, since they will not remain in Brazil nor will they be sold.” said defense attorney Fernando José da Costa, who continues: “Aiming at the emergency release of the pieces for the exhibition, two writs of mandamus were filed with the Federal Court, with a preliminary injunction. However, the issue related to the tax exemption applied to this type of operation will be analyzed on the merits at a later time..”

After paying the tax and any fine, the court partially granted the injunction and ordered the urgent release of the goods, but another injunction was denied.

“The goods will be released, upon payment of the amount that the Federal Revenue understands to be due and, subsequently, judicial measures will be adopted to refund this amount, by classifying imports under the temporary admission regime, which exempts the taxation of a good that he will not remain in Brazil, exactly as in the present case. We are going to the revenue to obtain information about the amount to be paid”, adds Fernando.

The IRS has not yet forwarded an official response to the case.

