LVP inaugurates new studios in CDMX

The Professional Video Game League (LVP) has inaugurated its new production studios in CDMXfrom where it will undertake its strategy to continue managing the best esports competitions in the region and producing the most relevant events in the sector.

More than 40 professionals who are part of LVP Mexico will work in the studios, located in Capital Reforma. The studios have 200m2 of facilities for the production of content with 3 control rooms, 1 site and 2 forums designed for remote and studio productions.

For LVP and GRUP MEDIAPRO it is a milestone to have these new studios in CDMX, which will help us pursue excellence in the production of esports content to offer the best product on the market and to continue growing. Jean Pierre Jiménez, new Country Manager of LVP Mexico and Central America

Mexico is a key country in the development of LVP in Latin America. Our commitment to the new studios in CDMX responds to the magnitude of the projects that we have already begun to develop in 2023 and the need to respond to the growing community of esports fans in the region. Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP

LVP presented some of the most relevant projects that it will develop in 2023 in titles such as League of Legends, Free Fire or VALORANT.

The National Leagues of League of Legends will evolve from the month of May with the birth of the North and South Regional Leagues. In conjunction with Riot Games, the LVP redesigned the region’s competitive map to offer a product with greater competition between teams, better incentives for organizations, and more stability for brands and audiences.

In addition, LVP from this year will also be in charge of some aspects of the production of the professional league of Riot Games: ALL. The services that it will provide are at the creative direction level of broadcast, content and talent, as well as support to the sports area.

With respect to freefirethe most played battle royale for mobile devices in Latin America, will have Return of the Regional Challengers Leagues, official Garena competitions at LATAM level. 2023 will be its second year of existence. They are divided into 2 leagues, North and South, and the teams compete for a place in the promotion to the Free Fire League, the highest continental division. Similarly, LVP collaborates in the production of the Free Fire League itself, providing broadcast services, content, design, sports or web talent, among others.

VALORANTthe shooter from Riot Games, will debut in 2023 in the catalog of LVP projects in Mexico. LVP won the production for 3 years (from 2023 to 2025) of VCT Game Changers LATAM, which corresponds to the women’s professional league and is divided into 2 groups: North and South. Starting this year, in addition, LVP will provide a local broadcast production service to Riot Games LATAM and NA in its most important league at the continental level: the VCT America.

Another of the notable milestones for 2023 is the return of Ubeat Live Mexico, the festival for new audiences. For the second consecutive year, the August 19 at CDMXthe entertainment festival that brings together the best esports, freestyle and urban art competitions will take place.