LVP presents a new competition that gives way to VCT EMEA

The Professional Video Game League (LVP) has confirmed the launch of a new competition. With it, they want to give one last chance to all the teams in the EMEA leagues to fight for possible access to the VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (VCT EMEA). In this way, everyone will have equal options to gain access to this great competition, so relaxing is no longer an option.

As they explain from the company itself, those champions of VALORANT Challengers summer will have a guaranteed place in this Ascension. They will be the first teams to have direct contact with the VCT EMEA. However, those who lose these matches will have one more chance. That is to say, being runner-up will not end your chances, but rather will enter the Play In Ascension that will give them a chance to get to that VCT EMEA.

Play In Ascension, the tournament that gives way to VCT EMEA

In response to this, the Play In Ascension will feature the nine teams from the following leagues: Spain (Rising), France (Revolution), Türkiye (Birlik), Germany, Austria and Swiss (Evolution), Europe of This (Arises), Italy (Rinascimento), ORE (Resilience), Portugal (Tempest) and North Europe (Polaris). We will meet three groups of three participants and they will face the best of one.

After playing, the first of each group will qualify for the semifinals and the second will face each other to discover the fourth semifinalist. The next June 22 will start the group stage and all matches will be played on the same day. The semifinals they will play the June 23, quickly ending this tournament. In the case of the semifinals, the best of three will be played, while the Grand Final will be played on June 27 and it will be the best of five.

