LVP presents its 2 new League of Legends competitions for LATAM

Through a statement, LVP unveiled this month the names of its two new competitions that come to revamp the competitive rankings scene in League of Legends for Latin America: Regional League North and Regional League South.

According to official information, this new format for the regional leagues will be implemented in the second half of 2023, putting the best teams in the game in each region in two major competitions, developed by LVP and with the official status of Riot Gameswhich will begin on May 11 in the South and on May 13 in the North.

Competitions in North and South

Each of these competitions will be made up of 10 organizations that have stood out on the scene in their region. Thus, the Northern Regional League (#LRN), TIGO Elements League (Central America and the Caribbean), Fibra Movistar Golden League (Colombia), Volcano Discover League (Ecuador) and six teams that are already being selected through applications.

On the other hand, in the South Regional League (#LRS) the champions of the Stars League (Peru), Master Flow League (Argentina), Burger King Honor League (Chile) and seven organizations chosen through applications will participate.

The selection process was only open to organizations that were part of the National Leagues in Opening 2023, and they will go through a rigorous selection process through the committee made up of LVP. The results of this process will be published during the month of April.

From Regional Leagues to LLA

Each season, the champions of the North Regional League and the South Regional League will meet at the end of the competition to find out who will be the team that will fight for the spot in the largest League of Legends competition on the continent, the ALL.

Finally, they mention that the objective of the Regional Leagues is to improve the competitive level of the region, give greater stability to the ecosystem for brands and fans, generate new stories between teams and communities and, ultimately, weave a more solid and lasting sector in the time.