LVP produces Play In Ascension, a new European VALORANT competition

LVP (MEDIAPRO GROUPS) will be in charge of production Play In Ascension, a new competition VALORANT that will give a last chance to some teams from the regional leagues of EMEA to fight to enter VCT EMEA.

The champions of the summer VALORANT Challengers are guaranteed a place in Ascension, the competition that connects with the VCT EMEA. However, the losers of those matches, that is, the runners-up of each of the VALORANT Challengers, will also have the opportunity to fight to reach the highest European competition through Play In Ascension.

The new VALORANT competition will therefore feature the nine finalists from Rising (Spain), Revolution (France), Birlik (Turkey), Evolution (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Surge (Eastern Europe), Rinascimento (Italy), Tempest (Portugal), Resilience (MENA) and Polaris (Northern Europe). These nine teams will be divided into three groups of three participants, facing each other for the best of a victory. The first of each group is automatically classified for the semifinals, while the second ones face each other until they meet the fourth semifinalist. The group stage will be played in its entirety on June 22, while the matches between the second in each group will be played the following day.

The semifinals will be played to the best of three maps on June 26 and the grand final will be played to the best of five maps on June 27. Both the semifinals and the final can be followed in full live on the LVP Twitch channel. The winner of the Play In Ascension will accompany the champions of the VALORANT Challengers in their race to be next season in VCT EMEA.