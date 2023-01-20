LVP Score arrives, a new scoring system

born LVP Scorea new player scoring system that integrates the VALORANT’s Rising MediaMarkt Intel and that takes into account sports performance.

LVP Score shows a average score of each player that integrates the competition and is updated weeklyIn other words, every Wednesday it will have new data extracted from the last days of the Rising MediaMarkt Intel. In this way, the followers of the competition will know which players are fittest and what are the names to follow in each meeting.

The scoring system takes into account the performance of each player in the last 365 days and takes as refers exclusively to LVP competitions, Rising and Crossfire. In this sense, for a player to obtain his LVP Score he will have to have played a minimum of three matches in the base computing period.

LVP Score will have various practical applications that broadcasts will be reinforced of the Rising MediaMarkt Intel and the social media of the competition. For example, we will see the top 10 players with the best averageas well as a weekly update between the players that go up or down the most in the ranking. In addition, it will also appear in the outstanding duels of each meeting.

The LVP Score will begin to apply live from this Sundaywhen the seventh day is played on Twitch at 5:00 p.m., although it is also already available on the web.