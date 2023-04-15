LVP will broadcast the LCK and LPL finals

The finals of the most powerful leagues in the world of League of Legends, the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) and the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) of China, can be seen exclusively in Spanish on the channel LVP’s Twitch.

The first appointment will be this Sunday, April 9thwith the issuance of the LCK Grand Final at 8:00 a.m.. The most successful team in the history of the League of Legends, T1will face the winner of the duel between KT Rolster and Gen.G, which will be played a day before. The broadcast of match between KT and Gen.G will also be done from LVP set in Barcelona, although it will be broadcast on the Twitch channel of commentator Jaume «MindFreak» Marcet. Along with him will be, also from the set, Antonio “Yuste” Armero and Alejandro “Kuentin” Cotrina.

T1 was champion of the regular season with a spectacular record of 17-1 and precisely beat KT Rolster and Gen.G in the rounds before the final. Fans will have the chance to see a League of Legends legend in action like Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeokT1 midlaner, who has the best track record in LoL history.

For the final, in addition to MindFreak, LVP will have some of its usual commentators before the cameras, such as Ainhoa ​​“Noa” Campos, Sergio “Teshrak” Cerdán, David “Champi” Pérez and Carlos “Bebé” Bahlsen.

The next appointment with the best LoL will be the Saturday April 15 with the great Chinese LPL final. Waiting to know the name of the teams that will fight for the title, JD Gaming and EDward Gaming, first and second in the regular season, are favorites in their respective duels against Bilibili Gaming and Oh My God. The final can be seen exclusively in Spanish on the channel LVP’s Twitch from 11:00 a.m.. For their part, the duels prior to the final will be broadcast on the channels of the commentators Champi and Teshrak.

China and Korea, world dominators of LoL

The League of Legends Worldsthe competition that crowns the best team in the world of the game of Riot Gameshas been dominated in the last decade by teams from the LCK and LPL. Since 2012, the World Cups have always fallen on the side of Korea or China. The current world champion is DRX (Korea), while in 2021 the Chinese team of Edward Gaming prevailed.