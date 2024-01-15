Lyft and Uber drivers on national strike – Telemundo Dallas (39)

Thousands of American ride-hailing workers plan to park their cars and picket at major US airports on Wednesday, with organizers saying it is their biggest strike yet in a campaign for better wages and benefits .

Uber and Lyft drivers plan one-day strike in Chicago; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Miami; Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Newark, New Jersey; Austin, Texas; and Providence, Rhode Island. Drivers also plan to demonstrate at noon at airports in those cities.

Rachel Gumpert, a spokeswoman for App Workers for Justice, said ride-hailing drivers in other cities could also demonstrate or strike for at least part of the day.

Lazaro López, one of the unionized drivers, explained the reason: “They continue to reduce our payment rates, but they increase the commissions they take. It is no longer possible for us to cover expenses and live decently.” Not enough.”

His colleague Jonathan Cruz said, “We see the results of our work less and less. Two years ago I was able to afford the expenses, but now the situation is difficult.”

In response to the call, Uber minimized the impact by ensuring that “the majority of drivers are satisfied” and Lyft promised to guarantee a minimum weekly earnings of 70%. But staff insist that percentage is not enough to offset the continuing decline.

The company said on Tuesday that it does not expect the strike on Valentine’s Day to have much impact on its operations.

“Incidents like this rarely have any impact on rides, pricing or driver availability,” Uber said in a statement. “That’s because most drivers are satisfied.”

Gumpert described ride-hailing as a “mobile sweatshop”, with some employees regularly working 60 to 80 hours a week.

Justice for App Workers, which says it represents 130,000 transportation and delivery workers, demands higher wages, access to health care and an appeals process so companies can’t lay them off without notice.

Gumpert said strikes at U.S. automakers last year led to more attractive contracts for their unionized workers, which helped encourage workers to hire riders.