M3GAN (2022) *** Blu-ray Review – The FilmBlog

By now we all know about the “Chucky” doll, of which a TV series is currently underway, and some of you probably also know of Annabelle (2014), but here we have another disturbing toy, whose name is M3GAN (2022), Technically it is not a doll but a robot that looks like a doll. The film is now out on DVD and Blu-ray.

Short content: Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist at a toy company, uses artificial intelligence to develop the M3GAN (short for Model 3 Generative Android), a lifelike high-tech doll designed to be a child’s best companion and mother-to-be. Programmed to be the father’s best ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype, a decision that will have dire consequences.

Production was in the hands of the horror master James Wan (Magical, He has become more a producer and less a director. Unfortunate that the film he has now sunk his teeth into is one that no one is looking forward to, especially Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022), as he previously wrote and directed Aquaman (2018) Was. The Flash (2023) comes out this week, a positive note in the DC story, and it would be painful to descend into mediocrity again with the last pre-James Gunn DC film. To this day I also doubt that we will ever see the film in a cinema. The direction of the film was left on Gerald JohnsonAn accomplished director who previously made Housebound (2014) and is now working on its sequel M3GAN 2.0 (2025).

It was made in the spirit of the horror Malignant (2021), which makes sense considering it was also written by Akela Cooper. this print is much less serious than Fatal Which in the end I didn’t think was a good movie. Not only was this horror humorless (which in itself is understandable for a horror film) and offensively sadistic (which can also be a valid feature of the genre), but the film contained nothing original and was designed to create painful experiences. There was nothing worthwhile to say about. Of M3GAN However, they have gone in a different direction, even more comic directionProbably better inspired by the insane moments in Ex Machina (2015).

M3GAN One 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a lot For a print with characters that fall a bit flat, performances that were more robotic than doll, a story that was hampered by a PG13 rating rather than R-rated, a lonely Cooper script that still has a lot to chew on are included and important information is often not stated. Take the entire M3gan manufacturing process. Gemma’s team had been working on the creature for quite some time, but apparently not long enough to establish the protocols and rules, about the first thing an engineer would establish when creating an AI creature. And then we hear them say that the M3gan couldn’t harm or hurt anyone anyway because there were security vaults in place. What now?! It’s about the first plot element you need to define in order to build suspense and bring some logic to science fiction. For example, dinosaurs cannot reproduce because they are all female… until life finds a way, Here you see things happening that cannot be explained because it is essentially a computer program, not a changeable living being or even being demonized by an occult entity. ***SPOILER*** Why the doll suddenly starts kicking in the middle of the night is completely inexplicable and not even explained? Which protocol can explain this? And you could somehow explain something like that, but I blame the authors for ideological laziness.

Even then, The film did exceptionally well at the box-office With box office receipts of approximately $180 million on a production budget of $12 million. It was predictable that Universal Pictures wanted a sequel. since March 29, 2023 Is m3gan Out on DVD and Blu-ray.