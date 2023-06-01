Maasmechelen receives a suspended sentence for assaulting his ex’s new friend: “He even threatened to pour acid on her” (Maasmechelen)

Masmechellar gets 18 months in prison with the terms suspended as he continues to harass his ex-wife. In fact, she threw her new beau a few punches when she met him at an ice cream parlor.

According to the prosecutor, when the marriage went wrong twenty years later, Maasmechlar lost herself in the constant harassment from her ex. As per the findings, the person was inappropriately at her house, blocked her way and lured her into a trap. Her ex’s new boyfriend’s daughter also had to bear all this. He received several threatening messages through Instagram. “He wrote that it would end fatally if his father didn’t leave his ex alone.”

The man obtained a restraining order, but things spiraled completely out of control on March 22 at an ice cream parlor in Maasmechelen, when he nevertheless encountered the woman’s new boyfriend. “The man was shouting in the parking lot, so my client went out. He was immediately thrown to the ground and taken to the hospital. He had injuries to his eye, ribs and collarbone. He also hit my client causing injuries,” the victim Master’s lawyer Sophia Lycopes said.

The counsel also pointed to the fact that the former must have received death threats earlier as well. “He threatened to kill her and pour acid on her,” she said. Maasmechelaar must pay compensation of 1,250 euros to his ex. His new partner receives a provisional sum of 850 Euros.

multiple warnings

The Tongren prosecutor specifically wanted the man to receive a serious signal. “There is a risk that he could at some point commit an even more serious offence. He has already received several warnings, but the harassment very quickly turned into physical violence.

The judge on Wednesday sentenced the man to 18 months in prison with a suspended sentence. He must be treated for his psychological problems and can no longer contact the victims.