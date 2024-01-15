Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox’s pregnancy loss in emotional song

Machine Gun Kelly’s new song reflects on Megan Fox’s pregnancy loss.

Machine Gun Kelly, the 33-year-old pop punk rapper, has stirred emotions with the release of his latest track, Don’t Let Me Go, where he addresses his fiancée Megan Fox’s heartbreaking experience of pregnancy loss.

The artist, born Colson Baker, opened up about the deep impact of the tragedy and revealed his deep regret about not being physically present for his partner during the difficult time.

In poignant lyrics, Machine Gun Kelly raps, “How can I live with the fact that when we lost the baby I didn’t have my hand on her stomach?”

Meghan previously revealed about the miscarriage in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poison, where she shared intimate thoughts on the pain of losing her unborn child.

Describing an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and one day, Fox expressed a mixture of sadness and contemplation, and questioned the “what ifs” surrounding this tragedy.

Amidst the emotional weight of the song’s themes, Kelly also revealed her personal struggle, recounting a breakdown she suffered before deciding to get her entire upper body tattooed.

“For spiritual purposes only,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

Megan has painted a vivid picture of her pain as she expressed heart-wrenching feelings about her pregnancy loss.

“I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight to my chest, as if they were ripping you out of me,” Fox reflects on the raw emotions of longing.

While the couple did not publicly confirm the pregnancy loss until November, Kelly hinted at it during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022, dedicating her song to Megan and their unborn child.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Fox revealed the added difficulty of the loss, having already welcomed three sons with her ex, Brian Austin Green.

Amid this transformation, Megan Fox also made headlines with her tattoo debut, highlighting the couple’s shared journey of self-expression and growth.