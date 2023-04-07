Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spotted together after controversy

Machine Gun Kelly It is megan fox still do not confirm whether they returned or not, after the actress ended the engagement last February, after an argument with the singer and rumors of infidelity. But the 32-year-old entertainer and the 36-year-old “Jennifer’s Body” star were spotted eating together in Hawaii on Monday (April 3).

The actress has not yet returned to Instagram and her publicist declined to confirm the news of a possible reconciliation, although Megan was no longer seen with the engagement ring.

The couple was seen having dinner at the “Four Seasons” hotel, apparently in good spirits.

There was no kissing, no hugging and no public display of affection, but the two stayed in the place for about an hour, and waved to some fans before leaving.

Later they went down for a walk along the beach. A source spoke about the likelihood that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reconciled last month.

RUMORS

Megan Fox has reportedly yet to fully reconcile with Machine Gun Kelly, a source told People magazine. The 36-year-old actress got engaged to the “Bloody Valentine” singer just over a year ago, and they would have ended because of an alleged betrayal, the publication assures that they have not ended the relationship, although the actress is still upset about the situation .

“Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are still not in a good place (…) they are meeting with a couples therapist, whatever it takes to get that trust back,” said an insider.

According to OK! Machine has been doing everything to reconcile with Fox:

“He has insisted a lot, it was his (the idea) to seek help, and that is a point in her favor, she knows that he wants to change, that he wants to improve”, he justifies.

The informant adds that Megan Fox’s friend Kourtney Kardashian has been very supportive of the actress: “Kourt gives her advice, they spent a lot of time talking,” he says.

Megan Fox herself published a text to remove any suspicion of infidelity from Kelly, stating that there were no third parties involved.

After deleting her social networks after rumors of separation for allegedly being betrayed by her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox returned to Instagram, eliminating all her content and leaving only a note, where she asks haters and magazines to leave them alone.

Without giving an update on whether they are still together or not, Fox decided to clarify in the post that there was no betrayal, and that she was wrong about that.

“There was no third party interference of any kind in this relationship. This includes but is not limited to… real humans, DMs, bats, artificial intelligence, or succubus demons. While I hate to rob you of publishing random baseless news that would have been written much more accurately by ChatGPT… you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

A source close to the couple later commented to People magazine: “She has now posted that there was no infidelity but initially thought there was and is now taking it back a bit. She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but she was really upset at the time,” she said.

The source continued: “Their relationship is crazy and intense, but it wouldn’t be shocking if they were back together by the end of the week.”

Rumors that MGK had cheated on Megan with her guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, began to circulate and Sophie had to release a statement in response.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have yet to “cancel” their engagement, according to a source at People magazine. Although the 36-year-old actress has removed her engagement ring, the two are trying to sort out their affairs, following speculation that the singer has cheated on her with guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

“Megan is still very upset and doesn’t want to talk to him (…) after their fight over the weekend… They haven’t officially called off their engagement,” he assured.

A separate source close to the situation revealed to Radar Online magazine that Megan and the groom were “working hard” organizing their big day, but things started to get complicated when Kelly took the lead in planning the wedding.

Megan deleted all of her and Machine’s photos and videos, including an engagement post that was shared in January 2022. She also started following Eminem, a major foe of her fiancé for years. Fox later deactivated her Instagram.

