Machine learning can almost always accurately predict when a monster will hit

Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Kill Bill by SZA, Escapism by Ray: These are all big hits of 2023. Great Songs, But What Really Makes It A Hit? Is there some magic or lottery that causes this, or is it somehow measurable when a certain number of gigahits are created? Well, at least it’s predictable, so Hit clearly has something in common. Machine learning can almost always predict which songs will storm the charts.

machine learning There’s a lot of music released every day, especially now that even AI can create music (which isn’t allowed to win prizes). How do you deal with this as a radio station? Or as a streaming service? What is driving you to become even more hit? AI was once developed to help predict it, but it only got it right about half the hits. However, thanks to machine learning, there is still a success story to tell. Researchers at Claremont Graduate University have combined neurological data with machine learning and made it possible to predict hits. The researchers fitted people with sensors and then listened to 24 songs and asked them to write down their favourites. As they listened and judged, their brain responses were observed by the scientists, and specifically the part that regulates mood is where machine learning could work its magic. successfully. Without machine learning, it was possible to predict a hit based on that mood part of the brain in 69 percent of cases, compared to much more with machine learning. In 97 percent of cases, the machine learning was correct.

high expectations The researcher says that only 33 people’s neural activity is needed to estimate whether millions of people will listen to a particular song. Even if the machine learning only listened to 1 minute of the song, it still correctly predicted whether the song would be a hit 82 percent of the time. Very beautiful. And it says something about our brains too: so we can probably figure out pretty quickly whether a song is ‘our thing’ or not. Of course it’s not for nothing that many people know after hearing one note of a song which song it is. Music does something special for our brain: that’s why it has such a great effect on people with Alzheimer’s. Imagine investing in this kind of machine learning? Then you don’t have to spend a whole New Music Friday just to find the music you love. On the other hand, it’s also a shame: that box of bonbons that Spotify serves you every Friday has some in it, too. We’re also curious to what extent there are differences between different people, or whether we really aren’t so special and yet really all go for the same hit. But in general, machine learning can predict this very accurately, so who knows where it will go. We can’t predict it, but machine learning can.