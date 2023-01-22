Macri on Maduro’s visit to Argentina: “Most of us Argentines feel ashamed”

The former president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, rejected the presence of the dictators Nicolás Maduro and Miguel Díaz Canel in Buenos Aires, to participate on January 24 in the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

“The vast majority of Argentines feel ashamed that our country is associated with others where there is persecution, torture, drug-terrorism, political prisoners and fraudulent elections that mock democracy,” he said in a statement published in Facebook.

For Macri, all Argentines have the obligation to remember that Venezuela suffered the largest exodus in the history of Latin America, because that is how the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans living in Argentina remember it every day.

“The welcome to these dictators is not organized by us Argentines, but by a government that languishes in its mediocrity, one that will soon take the unfortunate honor of having been the worst government in the history of democracy in our country,” he asserted.

The Argentines, in his opinion, have a very clear way of living together that they want for the future, which includes reintegrating with the world, but he considered that today, unfortunately, they do not have that type of government. “We have, on the contrary, an Executive Branch that abused its power during the 2020 and 2021 quarantines and is now trying to alter the functioning of the Republic by attacking the Supreme Court, while shamelessly defending authoritarian governments in international forums,” he expressed.

However, he said that there is good news and that is that before the end of the year “this government will end.” The former president envisioned that the polls will decide to have a government that will respect the law and the institutions of democracy, that will protect freedoms, that will banish mafia aggression as a methodology, that will not put pressure on the opposition, the press or the judges. “We will never welcome dictators again,” he assured.