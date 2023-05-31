Macron: “The question is whether we opt for trial or talks with Putin”

Prosecuting Russian President Putin for war crimes may not be possible, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. Putin is subject to an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

“Russia has lost all legitimacy, but if the impending Ukrainian counter-offensive does not produce the desired military successes, we may have to reconsider future European support for the country,” Macron said during a speech in Moldova. ” “If we see an opportunity to do that in the coming months, the question will be whether we opt for a process or a dialogue. And we have to have a dialogue with the leaders across the table. I think dialogue should be given priority Needed.” However, Macron also said that evidence of Russian war crimes still needed to be collected.

Macron also predicted that a planned NATO summit in July would fail to reach a consensus on Ukraine’s NATO membership. “But we have to present something concrete, clear and concrete. We need to clear the way for membership.

“Ukraine also protects European borders”

Macron said Ukraine should be given enough resources to prevent further aggression, “because the country is defending not only its borders, but also Europe’s”. aroused suspicion among. There is no place in Europe for imperialist hysteria.”

In the same speech, Macron also stressed the importance of greater European investment in defence. Our security and stability should not be handed over to the American voter.