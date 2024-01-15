Macy’s closes 150 stores as part of major restructuring effort

(CNN) — Macy’s is working on a new, smaller but more luxurious version, designed to help the struggling retailer and bring its centuries-old brand up to speed with shoppers’ rapidly changing demands.

First, Macy’s needs to downsize. The company is going to close 150 underperforming stores: 50 by the end of 2024 and another 100 in the coming years. The company announced that Macy’s will have only 350 stores by 2026.

Secondly, the company will focus on its successful brands Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, luxury stores that have outpaced the results of the Macy’s brand. It will open more stores of this type in smaller volumes in the coming years.

Macy’s strategy reflects changes in American retail and shoppers.

As the middle class has shrunk in recent decades, the retail market has fragmented: low-end, savings-focused stores like Walmart have performed particularly well. But the same is true among luxury brands, as resourceful buyers are able to maintain their spending despite higher prices.

So Macy’s is chasing wealthy shoppers with luxury brands like Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, and shrinking some of its department stores that primarily serve middle-class customers.

Macy’s will also build 30 smaller stores outside of malls over the next two years, reflecting a trend of consumers choosing smaller stores outside closed centers. Smaller stores are also more profitable for Macy’s because they have fewer employees and less merchandise.

fighting for the future

This strategy is designed to deter activist investors and boost the company’s moribund stock price and sales.

Macy’s and the entire department store industry have been hit from all sides in recent years. Department stores have come under pressure from the rise of Amazon, the growing power of discount chains like TJ Maxx and online brands.

Macy’s stock price has fallen 75% from a high of $73 per share in 2015. Since then, it has closed about 300 stores, about a third of its locations, but continues to operate about 700 across all its brands.

Last month, Macy’s announced it was laying off about 2,350 employees, about 3.5% of its workforce.

The company’s difficulties have attracted the attention of activist investors. Last month, Macy’s rejected an unsolicited $6 billion offer from an activist investor seeking to take the famous department store private. Activist groups are attacking Macy’s again, launching a proxy fight to gain control of the board of directors.

Macy’s shares were down slightly in pre-market trading.

“We believe reducing Macy’s store base to a more manageable (and profitable) size is prudent given the overall structural shift toward online spending and away from department stores,” retail analyst Dana Telsey said in a statement. “

A new image for Macy’s

New CEO Tony Spring said in a statement that the “bold new chapter”, which has the full support of the company’s board of directors, was developed after extensive market research and will revitalize the Macy’s brand.

Specifically, the new strategy will focus on improving Macy’s digital stores and narrowing its offerings.

“We are taking the necessary steps to revitalize our customer relationships through an improved shopping experience, relevant assortment and attractive pricing,” Spring said in a statement.

Spring said Macy’s will improve the customers’ shopping experience by focusing on brands and items that shoppers say they want. And high-end brand Macy’s, which has struggled with rising prices in recent years, said it would focus on “compelling value.”

Spring predicts this should lead to steady earnings growth over time.

The company said that as it closes Macy’s stores, it will open new stores for its luxury brands.

Macy’s announced that it will open 15 new Bloomingdale’s stores and 30 new Bloomercury stores over the next three years. It also plans to remodel 30 existing Bluemercury stores.

“Bloomingdale’s expansion could work, as there are several strong luxury markets in which the chain is underrepresented,” Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, said in a note to clients.