Macy’s will close 150 stores in the United States

Although Macy’s is considered an icon of the retail industry in the United States, the company is not at its best.



In such a scenario, the solution they have found is to close 30% of their commercial footprint in the country. Therefore, they will be closing approximately 150 underperforming stores over the next three years.

Of those, about 50 will close through 2024 in what Macy’s calls “a bold new chapter.”

For its part, Macy’s, Inc. CEO Tony Spring said these measures were aimed at reviving customer relationships.

How will they do it? Well, through better shopping experience, relevant assortment and attractive prices.

According to the executive, closing underperforming stores will ultimately help Macy’s stabilize its sales.

In what context have these measures been taken?

Let’s remember that as of October 2023, Macy’s had 723 locations across the United States. 500 of them are from the Macy’s brand; There are 158 Bluemercury and 56 Bloomingdale’s stores, which are owned by the company.

Therefore, future closures would mean the closure of 30% of its existing branches, leaving only 350 establishments across the country.

However, and although this may seem a worrying figure, it must be clarified that the stores that will close will only represent about 10% of sales.

The truth is that Macy’s won’t disclose the locations it will close, although it did announce in January that it would be cutting 3.5% of its total workforce.

However, this new strategy may allow them to expand their luxury brands: Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

So they plan to open 15 Bloomingdale’s stores and at least 30 Bluemercury stores, as well as about 30 remodels of Bluemercury. This will happen in new markets and also in some existing markets in the next three years time frame.



