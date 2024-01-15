Macy’s will close 150 stores: What to know about the chain’s plans

Macy’s will close 150 stores over the next three years and 50 by the end of 2024, the department store chain reported this Tuesday after reporting losses and declining sales last quarter.

The company also announced that it planned to focus its efforts on other luxury stores under its umbrella, notably the Bloomingdale’s department store chain and the Blue Mercury cosmetics chain. He said, 15 branches will be opened in the first and 30 branches will be opened in the second.

Macy’s also gave a cautious outlook for the rest of the year. “We are taking the necessary steps to revitalize relationships with our customers through a better shopping experience, greater variety and more attractive pricing,” the company said in a statement.

Which Macy’s stores will close and when?

It is unknown at this time which 150 locations will remain closed. The company did not even give an estimate as to how many jobs it might cut.

According to a report by Bloomberg agency, some stores that will close their doors are located near others that will not and this will allow some employees to relocate.

Will another company buy Macy’s?

The chain is currently facing a buyout attempt by Archhouse Management and its partner Brigade Capital Management. Last week, Archhouse named nine executives to the company’s 14-member board after the chain rejected its $5.8 billion takeover offer.

A report by Reuters agency said that those nine nominees have profiles with experience in retail sales, capital markets and real estate.

“We have decided to nominate a series of qualified independent directors to restructure Macy’s board of directors due to its history of poor performance and continued refusal to engage in constructive dialogue with our trusted and motivated group,” Archhouse said in a statement. The decision has been taken.” That firm and its partners have a 4.4% exposure to Macy’s, he said.

messy’s challenges

In addition to this purchase offer, the chain’s new executive chairman, Tony Spring, faces the challenge of increasing sales. Even before the pandemic, the company faced stiff competition from online rivals. For example, that competition caused chains like Neiman Marcus and JCPenney to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Consumers in the United States have shown resilience and willingness to spend despite the rapid pace of inflation for several months. However, some people are opting for cheaper goods and against that backdrop, Macy’s has tried to increase its sales with smaller stores.

In October it announced it would open 30 stores with that smaller format by the end of 2025, giving it 42 stores at that time.

If we look at the chain’s sales, they fell slightly (2%) to $8.1 billion in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. However, they were somewhat better than analysts’ estimates.

This year the company is expected to make profits in the range of $22.2 billion to $22.9 billion.