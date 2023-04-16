MAD Lions and G2 get the last Playoff tickets

The Group Phase has officially come to an end, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) leaves behind the second instance of the divided spring to give rise to the third and final stage in which we will meet the new champion of the tournament: the playoffs . On this fourteenth day of competition, the Deciding Games in which the losing teams of the Winners Match and the winners of the Losers Game in search of the last two Playoff slots from both Group A and Group B.

During the first turn we have witnessed two overwhelming victories of mad lions, the lions that yesterday were on the verge of elimination, today they forcefully defeated Astralis and left the Danish squadron without Playoffs. One more time nisqy and carzzy they played at a high level, however it was the Belgian midlaner who this time got the MVP from the series. The mid laner of mad lions shipped with a score of 2/18/32 (25 KDA) using Annie first and then opting for Ahri to close the series and take the Madrid team to the Playoffs.

After the classification of MAD Lions, It remained to know who would be the second team in Group B, for this koi and G2 Esports They went up on stage in Berlin and gave us three great games. The tents dwellings struck first, however far from settling for defeat, G2 Esports evened the series with a mid lane off role (Sejuani in the hands of Caps). Finally the third and last game of the series was for the samurai, the team led by a hans sama (8/0/4 with Jinx) set on fire comes to new ones Playoffs and cut with the dream of the LEC of the Spanish team.

The LEC Playoff crosses

Top Draw Final

Vitality vs. Team BDS – Tomorrow from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

Bottom Box

mad lions vs. G2 Esports – Friday 04/21 from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

