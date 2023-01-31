MAD Lions returns to VALORANT with a promising team of NA Challengers

The Spanish MAD Lions club will return to VALORANT with the signing of the Dark Ratio club that will compete in the North America Challengers.

Dark Ratio was one of the six teams of VALORANT who earned a spot in the North America Challengers through the qualifying phase where they placed between third and fourth. Likewise, their participation left more than one speechless since they made the epic from the bottom of the table where they survived teams like 99 Strength, Rat Attack or The Nation.

Now, the team joins forces with MAD Lions just one day before the start of the Challengers League, which features 12 North American teams.

The article continues after the announcement.

The last news we had of this agreement came out on January 5 from Dot Esports where they reported that negotiations between the players and MAD Lions had reached an impasse.

However, it seems that everything has moved on and now both clubs have decided to unite.

As for the players, Dark Ratio has four of the five players from DarkZero Esports and they have been joined by William “Will” Cheng who was part of the 100 Thieves rosette that competed in the VALORANT Champions 2022.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The former 100 Thieves player will be part of the MAD Lions roster

MAD Lions returns to VALORANT in NA Challengers

“VALORANT is the perfect addition to our existing esports teams and we are excited to help bring the league to the Canadian market.said Alyson Walker, Chief Commercial Officer at OverActive Media. “We are confident that the expansion into VALORANT will drive a significant audience while creating opportunities to engage with a new community of fans.”.

The article continues after the announcement.

The announcement marks a region change for the VALORANT section of MAD Lions. Previously, the organization featured a European team with players like Domagoj.”dressage“Fancev and Alexandre”xms” Forté. A team that came second in phase 2 of the VRL 2022 in France.

However, after failing to break into Riot Games’ partner leagues, MAD Lions disbanded its VALORANT chapter and allowed players to seek offers.

With the return to VALORANT, MAD Lions will face TSM on February 2 in their first match of Challengers Group B, which also includes The Guard, M80, Disguised and OREsports. The top four teams in the group will qualify for the Mid-Season Event.

The article continues after the announcement.

“We are delighted to join this exclusive group of talented players and notable organizations for the inaugural season of the NA League,” said Adam Adamou, Director of Strategy at OverActive Media. “VALORANT is the fastest growing esport today, and we are proud to have made it into the competition.”

MAD Lions roster