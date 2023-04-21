MAD Lions snatches the possibility of the two-time championship from G2

The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) entered its last weekend of competition, the most important LoL event in the region is soon to define its new champion and this Sunday is the date marked on the calendar for the last series that will determine not only who lifts the trophy of the divided of spring, but also who will accompany G2 Esports as representatives of the LEC in the next Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES) which will be played in London during the first three weeks of May.

But to know who will face Team BDS In that coveted Grand Final, there are still a couple of series to be defined. In this new day of competition it was the turn of Round 2 of these Playoffs between G2 Esports and MAD Lions. The champions of divided of winter they searched left and right to return to being the Top 1 in Europe, however the lions de Madrid did not give up, they defeated the last champions of the LEC and Now it will be their turn to measure themselves against Vitality for the pass to the Grand Final where, as we already mentioned, awaits Team BDS.

The Lions roared loud in Berlin

In regards to this afternoon’s series G2 and mad lions The games were distributed evenly until, out of the blue, we found ourselves in the fifth and last game of the day. Just like in a game of chess, both teams moved painstakingly across the length of Summoner’s Rift, avoiding false steps and giving the opponent any slight advantage. However, the disaster came at minute 25 when the team led by ELYOYA (wukong) He managed to keep not only the bonus of Baron Nashor, but also the final extermination that gave the third and last victory of the series to the Spanish team.

The LEC Playoff crosses

round 1

Team BDS 3-0 Vitality

3-0 Vitality G2 Esports 2-3 MAD Lions.

round 2

Vitality vs. mad lions – Tomorrow from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

Grand finale

Team BDS vs. Winner Vitality/MAD Lions – Sunday 04/23 from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

